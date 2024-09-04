 Dallas Police Confirm Investigation Into Venezuelan Gang | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dallas Is Latest City Targeted by Venezuelan Gang, Social Media Video Claims

Dallas Police have been investigating the Tren de Aragua gang but were unable to confirm the video’s accuracy.
September 4, 2024
Dallas Police told the Observer that an investigation into Tren de Aragua activities in North Dallas have been underway for the last year.
Dallas Police told the Observer that an investigation into Tren de Aragua activities in North Dallas have been underway for the last year. Brian Sevald
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

For the last year the Dallas Police Department has been investigating criminal activity committed by members of a Venezuelan gang in North Dallas, a department spokesperson told the Observer Wednesday.

According to the department, several individuals in the North Dallas area are believed to be associated with the Tren de Aragua gang, a Venezuelan criminal organization that has reportedly crept into the United States in recent months. 


“Our department is collaborating with other agencies to address possible crimes linked to this and other gangs in our city,” the department said in a statement. 


“It's an ongoing investigation, so I'm sure they're looking into [all crimes],” a department spokesperson added. “They're going to look into drugs, into violence, into physical incidents, everything.”


What police were not able to confirm is the credibility of a video that was posted to the social media platform X on Tuesday. The post claims that a “group of Venezuelans beat a helpless man in Dallas.”


The blurry, 23-second video, which depicts a limp man being brutally hit as gunshots are fired off camera, has been viewed nearly six million times and was posted by the far-right social media account "Libs of TikTok."


“Violent illegal alien gangs are taking over American cities,” the post reads. “This is Kamala's America.”

The video was retweeted by Austin Congressman Chip Roy, who added the caption "We must have mass deportations." The Observer asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson whether the Tren de Aragua gang poses a credible threat in North Texas, but did not receive a response.


The post seems to be capitalizing on the recent national notoriety the Tren de Aragua gang has recently received thanks to a social media frenzy in Aurora, Colorado. Last week, a video of armed men carrying weapons through an apartment complex sparked public speculation that the gang had “taken over” the Denver suburb. As in Dallas, the video was circulated by the Libs of TikTok account.


Social media posts claimed that apartment residents were being forced to make rent payments to gang members, who were engaging in looting and other criminal behavior. 


While the city of Aurora has confirmed there is a “small Tren de Aragua (TdA) presence” in the region, officials said a surplus of “misleading information” mischaracterized what was an “isolated event.” 


"We've been talking to the residents here and learning from them to find out what exactly is going on, and there's definitely a different picture," interim Aurora Police Chief Heather Morris said in a video shared to social media. "I'm not saying that there's not gang members that don't live in this community."


The city also confirmed that a Tren de Aragua member, Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirino, who goes by the pseudonyms “Cookie” or “Galleta,” was arrested in Aurora in July and is in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “We have made arrests. We will continue to make arrests,” the city posted to social media. 


According to Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, the social media attention garnered by the video resulted in an “overwhelming” strain on the city’s systems. 


"It's overwhelming our 911 system, or our emergency call center, and so it's actually hurting our ability to respond to crime," Coffman told the local NBC affiliate station 9NEWS. "I would hope people would not do that. I think we're in some sort of environment of hysteria right now over this."


Similar allegations of Venezuelan immigrants “taking over” American cities have circulated in Chicago. On Monday, Chicago Police responded to a 911 call claiming that armed Venezuelan gang members were invading a residential area. A video of the call was initially tweeted out by Libs of TikTok and retweeted by X owner Elon Musk, and has received over 35 million views since Sept. 2. 


But when Chicago police arrived at the scene where 32 armed Venezuelans were alleged to be present, responding officers labeled the call with the code associated with a noise disturbance with "no police service necessary,” CPD's Department of News Affairs told NBC5 Chicago.


A Chicago Tribune photojournalist posted to social media that “no migrants were found with weapons” at the scene of the 911 call.


BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University's student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke's 2022 Final Four loss.
Contact: Emma Ruby
Old Grey Wolf, Brave New World: Mike Rhyner is Playing a Whole New Ballgame

Celebrities

Old Grey Wolf, Brave New World: Mike Rhyner is Playing a Whole New Ballgame

By Kelly Dearmore
Cowboys Matchup Named One of the Best NFL Games of the Season

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Matchup Named One of the Best NFL Games of the Season

By Kelly Dearmore
Texas Law Regulating Social Media Accounts of Minors Faces First Amendment Challenges

Technology

Texas Law Regulating Social Media Accounts of Minors Faces First Amendment Challenges

By Emma Ruby
Dallas Had 46 Extreme Heat Days in 1976. Here's That Total Now.

Weather

Dallas Had 46 Extreme Heat Days in 1976. Here's That Total Now.

By Patrick Williams
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation