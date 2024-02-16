 Libs of TikTok Post Blasts North Texas Teacher Filmed in Dress | Dallas Observer
Education

North Texas Teacher on Leave After 'Full Drag' Video Goes Viral

The conservative influencer Libs of TikTok posted the clip to X this week, sparking outrage. Now, students are calling for the educator's return.
February 16, 2024
The inflammatory X account Libs of TikTok took aim at Lewisville ISD this week.
The inflammatory X account Libs of TikTok took aim at Lewisville ISD this week. Screenshot/Libs of TikTok
In Carrollton, a teacher who recently wore a dress to school is now on administrative leave.

Video posted Wednesday by a prominent right-wing influencer shows a Hebron High School educator chatting with students while wearing a pink dress, boots and hat. It has since gone viral, raking in some 4.2 million views.

“UNREAL. This is an actual teacher in @LewisvilleISD named Rachmad Tjachyadi,” the X account Libs of TikTok wrote. “I’m told he also sometimes shows up to teach dressed in full drag and has a f*tish for wearing women’s clothing. How is this acceptable?!”

Libs of TikTok is a phenomenon in right-wing circles, having been embraced by conservative titans like former President Donald Trump and ex-FOX host Tucker Carlson. But critics argue the handle is a frequent spreader of misinformation and anti-LGBTQ+ hate, and that its vitriol sometimes bleeds over into the real world.

Vice reported in October that several schools blasted by Libs of TikTok were subsequently hit with harassment and bomb threats. (The account’s creator has bristled at being linked to such occurrences and denies culpability.) The Anti-Defamation League flagged the handle in a January 2023 post titled “Online Amplifiers of Anti-LGBTQ+ Extremism.”

Still, it’s clear that Libs of TikTok wields real power outside of the online realm, including here in North Texas.

Hebron High School Principal Amy Boughton sent parents a note on Thursday concerning the viral dress clip. On Friday morning, a Lewisville ISD spokesperson told the Observer that the district is “aware of the video circulating on social media.

“The staff member has been placed on administrative leave while the district reviews the situation, which is standard procedure,” the spokesperson continued. “Because this is a personnel matter currently under review, there is no additional information the district can share.”

A media request sent to Tjachyadi’s school email bounced back “because the address couldn’t be found, or is unable to receive mail.”

Conservatives have pointed to the Hebron High School video as proof of a supposed LGBTQ+ agenda in public schools. Some X users have called Tjachyadi a “drag queen” and a “groomer.”

“This is in Texas everyone,” one poster wrote. “There is a war on children and we have a lot of work to do if we’re going to stop this evil.”

“He is a great teacher ... He does not deserve to be defamed and lose his job.” – Change.org Petition

But plenty of North Texans have come to the teacher’s defense, including students at Hebron High.

One Change.org petition demanding Tjachyadi’s return had received more than 1,020 signatures as of late Friday morning.

“Recently, Mr.Tjachyadi was put on blast on twitter for wearing a pink dress for a spirit day. He is being called a pedophile, among other names, however, this is NOT the case and he is beloved by many students at Hebron,” the petitioner wrote. “He is a great teacher, he explains chemistry very well and has created a very fun and safe environment for his students. He does not deserve to be defamed and lose his job.”

The petitioner further explained that students had actually encouraged Tjachyadi to don the dress.

Many community advocates have criticized the district's response to the ordeal.
Frisco real estate agent Hava Johnston, a Democrat running for state Rep. Jared Patterson’s seat, posted the Change.org petition to Facebook. She said that Tjachyadi was placed on leave after wearing the controversial outfit on Valentine’s Day.

“Doesn't matter that he is a wonderful teacher, students love him, staff loves him, and his students excell… nope none of that matters because, well because TEXAS,” Johnston wrote on Friday morning. “Please sign this petition to help get him back in his classroom.”
