Dallas Mayor’s Race Overrun With Anonymous Twitter Accounts

’Four years ago, the last time Dallas elected a mayor, the anonymous online high jinks were limited and mostly amusing. The dumb/brilliant Mayor Mike Rawlings Twitter parody @fauxmayormike and some enterprising cyber-squatting by opponents of then-candidate Casey Thomas livened things up. Wylie H, the website commenter turned social media soothsayer, was around, too, but that wasn't anything new. People with agendas but without the guts to name themselves participated in the process but didn't muddy the waters too much. In 2019, our anonymous friends online are offering a bit more of a mixed bag.

The Accounts:

This time around, there seems to be two big concerns for the half-dozen or so accounts that have popped up in the last couple of months. DeepDiveDallas (@dallas_deep) and DallasMediaOmbudsman (@DallasOmbudsman), as one might expect, are chiefly concerned with how local media is covering the race. Neither one likes the Morning News' coverage, and they don't like our handicapping of the race, either. The Morning News doesn't do enough to retain its talented writers, Jim Schutze is too old, and I'm too inexperienced to trust when it comes to city politics.