Readers Respond: Cheers for Volunteers Keeping an Eye on ICE

This year, it’s understandable for immigrants to feel unsafe. And that seems to especially go for those who have an appointment at Dallas’ federal immigration court. Recently, our Emma Ruby spent a day with a group of volunteers, including Noemi Rios, who stand watch in the court building and seek to assist those who may need help finding their courtrooms, some of whom may have questions about what to do when they get there. Perhaps most urgently, the volunteers help immigrants arriving for their court date identify ICE officers who are waiting outside of certain courtrooms in plain clothes, waiting to possibly apprehend an immigrant.
“Most people get a letter in the mail that only has the building number on it. How are you supposed to find your way?” says Rios, as the volunteer ushers the English-speaking son towards a court scheduler, urging him to present his mother’s letter that showed a 2 p.m. hearing time. “Most come with no accompaniment, with no legal support. … And if you’re late, even by a few minutes, if you aren’t here when they call your name and shut the court door, you can get deportation orders.”
Predictably, immigration has remained arguably the hottest of hot-button topics. If there are many subjects one should avoid discussing around upcoming family Thanksgiving tables, more than immigration, the list isn’t long. Of course, Observer readers and social media followers had some thoughts on the story of Rios and her band of volunteers and on the issue of immigration as a whole. Of course, there were some commenters who likely didn't read the story and ignorantly offered up the “well, don't be here illegally then” line. We suggest those folks read the article and some of our others that show one doesn't have to be here illegally to be detained by ICE. But there were many others who had something more humane and thoughtful to offer.
Below is a sampling of the comments many expressed on Facebook and Instagram. Have an opinion on this you'd like to share with us and the Dallas community? Email [email protected] (and it might get published in our Opinion section).
Jason S. from Instagram:
I hope no one mistakes the armed, masked men for kidnappers and exercises their second amendment rights
Donna R. from Instagram
How do so many people have no compassion for people trying to do right. Just because someone is in immigration court does not mean they are here illegally. Sad for our country people are so happy others suffer.
Chase B. from Instagram:
I admire the courage it takes to confront these thugs and help people avoid being abducted
Amanda G. from Facebook:
This article was very insightful. I’m glad I read it. Looked up the npo Vecinos Unidos and will donate and assist them however I can. Thanks for writing and publishing this piece.
Dane M. from Facebook:
Daily reminder that the holocaust didn’t start with gas chambers, it started with mass deportations.
Caffpanda from Reddit:
I'm still baffled at the cognitive dissonance of people who claimed a couple of years back that Democrats want a police state, and are now literally supporting the largest federal police force in history, deploying masked cops that use facial recognition software to intimidate law-abiding civilians and drag people off to internment camps because of a civil offense.