 Dallas Weather Forecast Guru Pete Delkus Honored, Named No. 1 in U.S. | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

Dallas Weather Sage Pete Delkus Named Nation's Top Meteorologist

The WFAA weather prognosticator has long been a fan favorite here in North Texas. Now, his talents are being recognized on a national level.
November 10, 2023
WFAA's Pete Delkus is receiving some much-deserved recognition.
WFAA's Pete Delkus is receiving some much-deserved recognition. WFAA, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Share this:
The world is stuffed to the brim with terrible headlines. If we don’t all perish in a looming World War III, climate change-induced extreme heat could potentially take us out.

Sometimes, albeit rarely, the Observer will break from our usual grim coverage on developments like the civil war among Texas Republicans and the ever-expanding book banning craze to relay a skosh of good news — some sugar to mask the medicine. Actually, that’s exactly where WFAA weather mage Pete Delkus excels: delivering bad forecasts with a smile.

He may be based in North Texas, but Delkus’ fan club extends well beyond the Lone Star State. On Thursday, the trade magazine Broadcasting & Cable awarded him a title that confirms what everyone in DFW already knew.

Delkus is 2023’s top meteorologist in these United States of America.

"It's flattering," he said Thursday after the honor was brought up on the news broadcast, according to WFAA. "It really is. I'm very honored."

At first, the weather genius thought he’d maybe landed in some trouble when a couple of the station’s top brass called that morning to inform him of the distinction.

"But it was so nice, and it meant so much for the two of them to share that news with me," Delkus reportedly said. "You get an award like that, and it's the type of award that should be shared with everybody. … I've been here 19 years now, and the people that work here are what makes this place special. And the people that work here are what make all of us better."

Delkus went viral this summer for keeping his cool during what could have been an embarrassing moment for lesser forecasters. A typo on the weather map during a live taping put McKinney’s heat index at a literally hotter-than-Hades “101,105 degrees.”

Rather than freezing on the spot, Delkus took the glaring error in stride.

"Everyone in McKinney is dead,” he quipped. The moment got picked up by the national and international news and turned into a meme, which got made into a shirt, which itself then went viral.

Rather than letting the recognition go to his head, though, the country’s top meteorologist acknowledged Broadcasting & Cable’s honor on X before moving on to what he does best: predicting North Texas weather.

Friday will see cloud cover and temperatures in the low 60s, according to Delkus, and Thanksgiving will likely be graced with a high of 68 degrees. Way to go, Delk Daddy.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Simone Carter is a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer who graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
Contact: Simone Carter

Trending

Texas Republican Civil War Enters Historic New Phase With Fourth Special Session

Education

Texas Republican Civil War Enters Historic New Phase With Fourth Special Session

By Kelly Dearmore
UPDATED: Prosper ISD's New Football Stadium Might Be the Most Expensive Texas High School Stadium Ever

Education

UPDATED: Prosper ISD's New Football Stadium Might Be the Most Expensive Texas High School Stadium Ever

By Kelly Dearmore
Every Texan Charged for Crimes During the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Courts

Every Texan Charged for Crimes During the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

By Kelly Dearmore
Hackers Claim They've Leaked Dallas County Data

News

Hackers Claim They've Leaked Dallas County Data

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation