Dallas Weather Sage Pete Delkus Named Nation's Top Meteorologist

Sometimes, albeit rarely, the Observer will break from our usual grim coverage on developments like the civil war among Texas Republicans and the ever-expanding book banning craze to relay a skosh of good news — some sugar to mask the medicine. Actually, that’s exactly where WFAA weather mage Pete Delkus excels: delivering bad forecasts with a smile.
He may be based in North Texas, but Delkus’ fan club extends well beyond the Lone Star State. On Thursday, the trade magazine Broadcasting & Cable awarded him a title that confirms what everyone in DFW already knew.
Delkus is 2023’s top meteorologist in these United States of America.
"It's flattering," he said Thursday after the honor was brought up on the news broadcast, according to WFAA. "It really is. I'm very honored."
At first, the weather genius thought he’d maybe landed in some trouble when a couple of the station’s top brass called that morning to inform him of the distinction.
"But it was so nice, and it meant so much for the two of them to share that news with me," Delkus reportedly said. "You get an award like that, and it's the type of award that should be shared with everybody. … I've been here 19 years now, and the people that work here are what makes this place special. And the people that work here are what make all of us better."
Delkus went viral this summer for keeping his cool during what could have been an embarrassing moment for lesser forecasters. A typo on the weather map during a live taping put McKinney’s heat index at a literally hotter-than-Hades “101,105 degrees.”
Rather than freezing on the spot, Delkus took the glaring error in stride.
"Everyone in McKinney is dead,” he quipped. The moment got picked up by the national and international news and turned into a meme, which got made into a shirt, which itself then went viral.
Rather than letting the recognition go to his head, though, the country’s top meteorologist acknowledged Broadcasting & Cable’s honor on X before moving on to what he does best: predicting North Texas weather.
Friday will see cloud cover and temperatures in the low 60s, according to Delkus, and Thanksgiving will likely be graced with a high of 68 degrees.
Way to go, Delk Daddy.
Are you ready for Thanksgiving?— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) November 10, 2023
Anyone else surprised it is already on our forecast?
That happened quick! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/5YT71Z1Ixr