 Pete Delkus Is Enjoying His Internet Fame After Creating a Meme | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

Pete Delkus' 'Everyone in McKinney Is Dead' Meme Has Its Own Merch Now

WFAA meteorologist Pete Delkus is having some real fun with his most recent viral moment.
August 19, 2023
Someone made a shirt quoting WFAA weatherman Pete Delkus' most recent viral moment.
Someone made a shirt quoting WFAA weatherman Pete Delkus' most recent viral moment. Screenshot from Facebook
Share this:
There's a hierarchy to meme-dom. There's becoming a meme and there's the rarely reached "merch" level, where someone co-opts your 15 minutes of fame.

That's the level where your most embarrassing photo or funniest criminal mugshot gets put on apparel, coffee mugs, keyboard cozies or pretty much anything that can be uploaded and sold on Etsy. Well, WFAA weatherman Pete Delkus has reached that elusive level.

A few weeks ago during one of our trademark heat waves, Delkus noticed an obvious typo on his weather map during one of his reports on the heat index. That's something, considering that the lowest heat index that day bottomed out at 100 degrees.

The heat index on the map reported that the poor city of McKinney was experiencing a heat index of "101,105 degrees." Delkus noticed it and deadpanned, "Everyone in McKinney is dead." Pure Delkus.
Well, you can guess what the internet did from there. The video got tossed around from one social media account to another like a pair of balled-up socks in a furious rainy day game of "hot potato." Three weeks later, it's on merch.

Delkus posted photos on his Facebook page of someone at the gym sporting a Delkus T-shirt complete with a photo of the weatherman's viral moment and beneath it the phrase, "I survived 101105° F in McKinney." Then on the back, the shirt sports Delkus' famous quote about the Collin County city — a nightmare scenario that will probably happen in the distant, dire future if we keep ignoring the existence of climate change.

It's not known if the shirts are available for purchase outside of buying one of those printed, iron-on shirt decals. If he's smart, Delkus could have a machine-wash-only goldmine on his hands if he can get out ahead of the "Big-Tee" corporate mechanism that flooded the market with useless Alf shirts in the '80s. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending

Kevin Von Erich Talks About His Wrestling Family, The Iron Claw Movie and Opening Up to His Fans on Stage

Film and TV

Kevin Von Erich Talks About His Wrestling Family, The Iron Claw Movie and Opening Up to His Fans on Stage

By Danny Gallagher
The 'Crazy Plane Lady' from Dallas Who Claimed a Passenger Wasn't 'Real' Posts an Apology

Arts & Culture News

The 'Crazy Plane Lady' from Dallas Who Claimed a Passenger Wasn't 'Real' Posts an Apology

By Danny Gallagher
The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Aug. 16–22

Things To Do

The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Aug. 16–22

By Merritt Martin
Comedy Trio Please Don't Destroy Bring Their Absurd Humor to Dallas, Or Might Run for President

Arts & Culture News

Comedy Trio Please Don't Destroy Bring Their Absurd Humor to Dallas, Or Might Run for President

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation