Winter 2.0: Weather Service Predicts Rain, Snow This Weekend for Certain Parts of North Texas

☔❄️We continue to watch the storm system on Sunday that may bring a potential for a light rain/snow mix across portions of our northwestern counties late Sunday into Monday. Here's the latest thinking and what has changed! Keep checking the forecast for updates! #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/voQp1ElVaS

It won't rain the entire weekend, but just about everyone will see rain at some point. The highest coverage will be on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Rain doesn't completely go away during the afternoons. Temps drop to the 50s by Sunday. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/RWhffUlSnn