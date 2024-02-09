Winter 2.0: Weather Service Predicts Rain, Snow This Weekend for Certain Parts of North Texas

Last week, the world’s preeminent groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, failed to catch a glimpse of his shadow. Legend says this signifies that spring will strike early this year. Indeed, the past few days have felt pretty dang spring-like, with the high in Dallas on Thursday hovering around a balmy 70 degrees.
But wait. Before you get excited about busting out your Hawaiian short sleeves, just remember that it wouldn’t be Texas weather without a little whiplash.
The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office posted an infographic to X on Friday morning letting North Texans know that winter isn’t in the rearview just yet.
“We continue to watch the storm system on Sunday that may bring a potential for a light rain/snow mix across portions of our northwestern counties late Sunday into Monday,” the weather service wrote in part.
The infographic goes on to explain that a mix of light rain and snow could strike the region’s far northwesterly parts starting late in the weekend and leading into the workweek. Still, don’t count on that powder sticking around for very long: “No accumulations are expected at this time,” the infographic notes.
☔❄️We continue to watch the storm system on Sunday that may bring a potential for a light rain/snow mix across portions of our northwestern counties late Sunday into Monday. Here's the latest thinking and what has changed! Keep checking the forecast for updates! #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/voQp1ElVaS— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 9, 2024
Pete Delkus, WFAA’s famed weather lord, further explained what to expect when it comes to snow. While the flakes will be falling pretty close by, Dallas dwellers won’t be seeing any. Temperatures here will be too high for us to experience a winter wonderland comeback.
All you recreation fiends out there should also note that Friday will be the toastiest day of the weekend. Delkus predicts that despite seeing some cloud cover, highs will ascend to the 70s.
“A few spots in eastern North Texas will see an isolated shower, but better rain chances hold off until tomorrow,” he continued in a Friday morning post on X.
Saturday and Sunday will almost certainly get hit by rain — each day has an 80% chance — so be sure to have your galoshes ready for action. Highs will hover around 61 degrees on Saturday and 56 the following day.
It won't rain the entire weekend, but just about everyone will see rain at some point. The highest coverage will be on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Rain doesn't completely go away during the afternoons. Temps drop to the 50s by Sunday. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/RWhffUlSnn— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) February 9, 2024
But fear not, sun lovers. Skies are expected to start clearing up early next week, culminating in a precipitation-free, 68ish-degree Valentine’s Day. Thanks, Cupid.