 Dallas Weather Forecast Predicts Rain, Snow for Parts of North Texas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

Winter 2.0: Weather Service Predicts Rain, Snow This Weekend for Certain Parts of North Texas

The weather in Big D has been pretty mild over the past couple of days, but rain and cold will be swooping in over the weekend.
February 9, 2024
Just when we thought cold weather was out, it pulls us back in.
Just when we thought cold weather was out, it pulls us back in. Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash
Share this:
Snow sprinkled over North Texas last month thanks to an arctic blast, forcing several school districts to close and folks to pray that we wouldn’t see another power-grid disaster. Luckily for all, this cold season hasn’t been super traumatic (lookin’ at you, Winter Storm Uri).

Last week, the world’s preeminent groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, failed to catch a glimpse of his shadow. Legend says this signifies that spring will strike early this year. Indeed, the past few days have felt pretty dang spring-like, with the high in Dallas on Thursday hovering around a balmy 70 degrees.

But wait. Before you get excited about busting out your Hawaiian short sleeves, just remember that it wouldn’t be Texas weather without a little whiplash.

The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office posted an infographic to X on Friday morning letting North Texans know that winter isn’t in the rearview just yet.

“We continue to watch the storm system on Sunday that may bring a potential for a light rain/snow mix across portions of our northwestern counties late Sunday into Monday,” the weather service wrote in part.
The infographic goes on to explain that a mix of light rain and snow could strike the region’s far northwesterly parts starting late in the weekend and leading into the workweek. Still, don’t count on that powder sticking around for very long: “No accumulations are expected at this time,” the infographic notes.

Pete Delkus, WFAA’s famed weather lord, further explained what to expect when it comes to snow. While the flakes will be falling pretty close by, Dallas dwellers won’t be seeing any. Temperatures here will be too high for us to experience a winter wonderland comeback.

All you recreation fiends out there should also note that Friday will be the toastiest day of the weekend. Delkus predicts that despite seeing some cloud cover, highs will ascend to the 70s.

“A few spots in eastern North Texas will see an isolated shower, but better rain chances hold off until tomorrow,” he continued in a Friday morning post on X.
Saturday and Sunday will almost certainly get hit by rain — each day has an 80% chance — so be sure to have your galoshes ready for action. Highs will hover around 61 degrees on Saturday and 56 the following day.

But fear not, sun lovers. Skies are expected to start clearing up early next week, culminating in a precipitation-free, 68ish-degree Valentine’s Day. Thanks, Cupid.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Simone Carter is a Staff Writer for the Dallas Observer where she primarily covers news. Prior to joining the Observer staff in June 2020, Simone worked as a freelance music journalist and has written for publications like Newsweek, The Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Weekly, the Denton Record-Chronicle and more. She received both her bachelor's and master's in journalism from the University of North Texas and graduated summa cum laude. She’s earned the Barbara Jordan Media Award for Written/Print from the Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities, among other honors.
Contact: Simone Carter

Trending

Psychedelic Indeed: We Tripped on Legal Magic Mushroom Gummies (This Time)

Drugs

Psychedelic Indeed: We Tripped on Legal Magic Mushroom Gummies (This Time)

By Jacob Vaughn
Housing Help? Dallas Is a National Leader in Turning Old Workplaces into Apartments

Housing

Housing Help? Dallas Is a National Leader in Turning Old Workplaces into Apartments

By Simone Carter
A Rule That Has Caused Destruction in Dallas May Soon Be Repealed

News

A Rule That Has Caused Destruction in Dallas May Soon Be Repealed

By Jacob Vaughn
Southern Dallas Neighborhood Group Claims Local Shingle Factory Operates Without Permit

Environment

Southern Dallas Neighborhood Group Claims Local Shingle Factory Operates Without Permit

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation