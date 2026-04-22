Both Dallas Airports Rank Really High, in the Worst Possible Way

We’re aiming to raise $10,000 by April 26. Your support ensures Dallas Observer can continue watching out for you and our community. No paywall. Always accessible. Daily online and weekly in print.

You have to admit, if you’re a North Texas resident who has traveled in and out of either Dallas Fort Worth International Airport or Love Field, you have likely had a much easier, smoother experience than many others. Airports in nearby Austin and Houston have seen some horrifyingly long wait times just to get through security, to say nothing of navigating any sort of flight delay or cancellation.

That is where Dallas travelers can compete with the worst of them, though.

According to a new report from online betting oddsmaker VegasInsider.com, the two airports Dallasites use the most are two of the three worst in the U.S. when it comes to having your flight plans messed up.

“Our data shows Dallas/Fort Worth is one of the most disruption-prone airports in the country, meaning delays are increasingly something travelers should expect during busy periods,” said a VegasInsider analyst.

Although the partial government shutdown has not had the near catastrophic effect the historically long total government shutdown of late 2025 had on the air travel landscape, we’re not out of the woods just yet. The possibility of increased staffing shortages resulting from a lingering shutdown could wreak havoc on flight schedules as the months progress. And since May is just around the corner, that means the crowded terminals that accompany summer travel will soon be here as well.

If you are flying in or out of DFW or Love Field, you might want to take extra precautions beforehand. Sitting conspicuously high on the list, DFW ranks No. 2 and Love Field No. 3 as the most disruption-prone U.S. airports, says VegasInsider. San Diego International Airport tops the list, while Austin appears at No. 9.

In the survey, DFW is said to offer a 67.3% probability of flight cancellation or delay. The only airport worse, San Diego, offers 71.1%,

“Handling more than 25,000 flights in the dataset, DFW is one of the nation’s busiest hubs,” reads the report. “High historical delays and cancellations place it near the top of the summer disruption rankings. Early morning flights tend to perform best.”

advertisement advertisement

As for Love, the math works out a bit better than it does for DFW, but not that much better, with a 61.1% probability of cancellations or delays.

“Love Field’s relatively high cancellation rate, combined with summer travel demand, gives DAL a spot in the top five,” notes the report. “Travelers may consider alternative airports if timing is tight.”

VegasInsider pulled data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics and real-time FAA airport signals, then ranked airports based on past delays, cancellations, and what’s happening right now. They weighted delays more heavily (65%) than cancellations (35%) to come up with an overall disruption score, and then turned those numbers into probabilities and betting-style odds.

Thanks but no thanks. Unlike Seinfeld’s Cosmo Kramer, we’re not fond of wagering a fortune on which flights will land on time.