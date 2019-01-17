As Shutdown Drags On, TSA Agents Protest at DFW Airport

It's hard to blame DFW Airport's Transportation Security Administration agents for being unprepared at this point. For federal workers, a government shutdown is always looming, an event out of their control that can be forced on them at any time. Those employed by the TSA and other federal agencies around Dallas know they are at risk. What workers and their union leaders couldn't have foreseen is just how long the current shutdown, the Trump shutdown, might last.

Over the weekend, shutdown fatigue had clearly set in for unpaid TSA agents manning a security checkpoint in DFW's Terminal E. Saturday morning, travelers who thanked agents for being at their posts, rather than joining the growing number of their colleagues who are calling in sick, were greeted with a smile and a weary shrug. Gratitude from travelers who might normally grumble about the time they spent waiting in line is nice, but it doesn't pay the rent.