 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
President Donald Trump speaks at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 14, 2015.
President Donald Trump speaks at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 14, 2015.
Mikel Galicia

Trump Plays the Blind Squirrel Again at National Prayer Breakfast

Stephen Young | February 7, 2020 | 10:11am
AA

Speaking after the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday, President Donald Trump took on Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote for the president's removal from office during his just concluded impeachment trial.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” the president said.

Hopefully the president's words didn't sting Pastor Jeffress too bad.
Hopefully the president's words didn't sting Pastor Jeffress too bad.
Gage Skidmore / Wiki Commons

Related Stories

We couldn't agree more.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >