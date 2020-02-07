Trump Plays the Blind Squirrel Again at National Prayer Breakfast

President Donald Trump speaks at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 14, 2015.

Speaking after the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday, President Donald Trump took on Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote for the president's removal from office during his just concluded impeachment trial.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” the president said.

Hopefully the president's words didn't sting Pastor Jeffress too bad. Gage Skidmore / Wiki Commons

We couldn't agree more.