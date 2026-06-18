Sports

We were there: FC Dallas star scores World Cup goal, England sings a victory song

Words don't do much to explain what it's like at a World Cup match when legendary names, a hometown hero and passionate fans converge.
By Mike Brooks and Kelly DearmoreJune 18, 2026
England fans at World Cup in Dallas
There was nothing bittersweet for England supporters, who soared through crowd sing-alongs of "Sweet Caroline" and "Wonderwall."

Mike Brooks
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Unlike some of the pubs in town over the past few days, there have not been any reports of AT&T Stadium running out of beer during the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Yet, at least. It’s safe to assume that the England soccer supporters who reportedly drank a local bar dry on Tuesday night likely put a sizable dent in the massive stadium suds supply however.

Any World Cup match is a major occurrence, and anytime global stars including England’s Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Croatia’s Luka Modric take the pitch all at once, a match becomes a can’t-miss bonanza. But on Wednesday, the England vs Croatia group stage contest became the World Cup debut of a hometown hero, FC Dallas striker Petar Musa. Prior to the start of the tournament, it was not a foregone conclusion that Musa would start for the Croatian team, but perhaps it was simply meant to be, given they were playing so close to where his club team performs. Over the past couple of seasons, Musa has proven to be worth every penny of the club-record $9.7 million transfer fee that FC Dallas paid in 2024.

Although Kane scored a pair of goals and Bellingham helped ensure England’s victory with an impressive strike in the second half, a North Texas soccer buff will certainly be forgiven if the match’s highlight didn’t involve either of those all-world talents.

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Just before the end of the first half, Musa nailed home a gorgeous volley past England keeper Jordan Pickford to bring his team even with England at two goals each, and to bring one of the more exciting halves of the 2026 World Cup thus far to a close.

England’s insane roster depth would prove to be too much for Musa, Modric and Croatia in the second half, as both Croatian stars were subbed out while England took control with a 4-2 lead that they would not relinquish. Similar to Sunday’s match between the Netherlands and Japan, however, supporters of both teams on Wednesday never let their voices be hushed, regardless of the score. Photographer Mike Brooks of the Observer was there. Below are the photos and notes from yet another stellar day of World Cup soccer in North Texas.

Croatia soccer fan at World Cup in Dallas
The attire for the Monday match between England and Croatia wasn’t as colorful and outlandish as it was when Japan and the Nethlerlands played on Sunday, but the passion was just as intense.

Mike Brooks

FC Dallas Petar Musa for Croatia at World Cup 2026
Petar Musa has been FC Dallas’ best player for two years. Here, he takes the field for Croatia.

Mike Brooks

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Petar Musa and Harry Kane at 2026 World Cup
A growing local legend meets England’s all-time top goal scorer, Harry Kane before the Wednesday match.

Mike Brooks

Luka Modric for Croatia in the 2026 World Cup
The local pitch was packed with some of international soccer’s biggest names on Wednesday, including Croatia’s Luka Modric, who is likely playing in his final World Cup.

Mike Brooks

Harry Kane and Luka Modric at World Cup 2026
Team captains Kane and Modric battled closely throughout the match until Modric was subbed out in the second half.

Mike Brooks

Harry Kane celebrates a World Cup goal
Kane got the scoring and celebrating started for England after he successfully converted a penalty kick in the first half.

Mike Brooks

Related

Petar Musa of FC Dallas plays in the World Cup for Croatia
Prior to the tournament, some predictions suggested Musa would not start for Croatia, but thankfully for his team and fans, he got the nod against England.

Mike Brooks

Jude Bellingham plays for England in 2026 World Cup
To many global soccer fans, England’s Jude Bellingham is a bigger reason to watch their team than Kane. The Real Madrid player showed why with a brilliant second-half goal.

Mike Brooks

England vs Croatia in Dallas during the 2026 World Cup
The goalies on both ends got quite the worlout on Wednseday. Here, England’s Jordan Pickford (in yellow), dives for a ball late in the match.

Mike Brooks

Croatian soccer fan at World Cup in Dallas
The Croatian fans were outnumbered in Arlington, but they more than made up for that deficit with their infectious enthusiasm outside and inside of the stadium.

Mike Brooks

Related

Petar Musa and Harry Kane in the World Cup
Thanks to knocking in a goal late in the first half, Musa made his significant presence felt, while he continued to battle Kane and England after Croatia fell behind 3-2 in the second half.

Mike Brooks

England goalie Jordan Pickford in the 2026 World Cup
As we said earlier, the goalies put in some serious work, including catching plenty of air to make saves.

Mike Brooks

Musa and Kane at 2026 Dallas World Cup
The match ended with England winning 4-2, bringing a bittersweet end to Musa’s World Cup debut.

Mike Brooks

England fans at World Cup in Dallas
There was nothing bittersweet for England supporters, who soared through crowd sing-alongs of “Sweet Caroline” and “Wonderwall.”

Mike Brooks

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Mike Brooks is a prodigious freelance photographer and reluctant writer whose work has been featured in the Dallas Observer for over a decade. His photographic musings have also appeared in niche publications like PetaPixal, 35mcc, and Rolling Stone.

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