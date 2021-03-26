Feds Nab 20th U.S. Capitol Riot Suspect From North Texas

The FBI field office in Dallas has already arrested 20 people accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Some came with weapons, others with zip ties and plans to kidnap politicians. Others wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence, while a few even paraded around in U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

They flooded the U.S. Capitol and rioted in support of former President Donald Trump, who they say only lost in November's election because the vote was rigged in favor of Democrat Joe Biden. People died. Then, the rioters went back to their hometowns and resumed their lives.

But since the Jan. 6 insurrection, federal authorities have arrested hundreds of people across the country for allegedly participating in the riot. On Friday, the FBI field office in Dallas picked up its latest suspect: David Lee Judd, a 35-year-old Carrollton resident who faces charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, according to an FBI spokesperson.

Judd's arrest brings the total number of individuals nabbed by the FBI in Dallas up to 20, the highest of the bureau’s dozens of field offices around the country.

The criminal complaint isn’t yet public, but the FBI says Judd previously appeared on a wanted poster wearing a backward red hat. He had his first court appearance in Sherman on Friday, The Dallas Morning News reports.

“The FBI has worked around the clock, throughout the country, to identify and investigate suspects in the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol and assault on law enforcement officers,” special agent in charge Matthew DeSarno said in a statement provided to the Observer.

"The subjects are alleged to have committed a range of violations that include trespassing on federal property and committing assault on law enforcement officers,” DeSarno added. “They have lived and functioned in the mainstream of our communities and all spurred public outrage by their actions.”

The FBI field office in Dallas is responsible for a large swath of the state that stretches across the top half of northern Texas. Dallas agents have made arrests from “Lubbock to Longview,” DeSarno said.

During the incident, some rioters clashed with police officers while others vandalized the building.

Earlier this month, Dallas actor Luke Coffee surrendered to federal authorities in Dallas. The 41-year-old Dallas resident is facing a slew of charges, including assault of a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and interfering with a law enforcement officer during civil disorder.

Coffee reportedly attacked a Capitol officer with a crutch. Although he initially said he’d been “willing to die” that day, he later claimed the whole thing had been an “antifa false flag.”

Another North Texan, Nicholas DeCarlo of Burleson, was arrested in February. Along with a Proud Boys leader from Hawaii, DeCarlo reportedly scrawled “murder the media” on a door in the Capitol building.

Jenna Ryan, a Realtor from Frisco, was also hit with charges after the riot, as were fellow realtors Jason Hyland and Katherine Schwab.

Around the country, authorities have arrested more than 320 people for their alleged involvement in the riot.

The incident brought together Trump supporters, neo-Nazis, white nationalists and conspiracy theorists, all of whom believed Trump won the elections.

The FBI’s DeSarno said North Texans have sent in tips and urged relatives accused of crimes during the Capitol riot to turn themselves in.

“However, some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, and we ask again for your assistance in identifying additional perpetrators of these heinous acts,” he said.