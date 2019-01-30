Coyotes Again Threatening to Return Frisco to Its Natural, Primitive State

Maybe North Texas has already sprawled too far.

Tuesday morning, Frisco police issued their latest alert about a coyote attack, continuing a wave that first struck the city last year.

This time, cops got a call at about 7 a.m. that a jogger had been attacked about 20 minutes earlier. As the man ran near Eldorado Parkway and Tangerine Lane, a coyote lunged out of some vegetation and bit him. The jogger successfully fought off the coyote, according to police, and was taken by a family member to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Tuesday's incident is the seventh recent coyote attack in Frisco, and the second since the city animal control department caught the animal they believe is responsible for the first five attacks.

Anyone spotting a coyote in Frisco can contribute their sighting to a city-created map, but they shouldn't engage with the animal unless they are attacked or threatened, according to FPD.

"Unless threatened by an aggressive animal, residents are discouraged from taking matters into their own hands. This allows the professionals to work unimpeded for the safety of everyone," the department says.

Until the attacks are over, FPD recommends that all city residents take the following steps:

• While walking or jogging, carry something that makes a loud noise, such as an airhorn or whistle, to scare off an animal. • Ensure all animals are on a leash while walking them. • Do not allow domesticated animals to roam free outdoors. • Do not approach or feed wildlife and keep trash in a secure container. • Report any sightings of coyotes through the Frisco’s interactive map online.

Alternatively, Frisco dwellers can move south, escaping the suburb before it returns to nature.