Amid Critical Race Theory Panic, Conservatives Sweep 'Nonpartisan' Texas School Board Elections

May 10, 2022 4:00AM

Some educator advocates fear that many teachers may soon leave the field.
Over the past couple of years, national politics have crept into local issues, shaping stances on everything from mask usage to children’s library books. And bit by bit, nonpartisan Texas school board races have become increasingly politicized.

On Saturday, in a show of Republican might, conservative candidates swept school board races across the state. In a tweet, Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated the GOP’s gains.

“Parents are more involved and active in school elections and school policies than ever before,” he said. “No one cares more about children than their parents. The power of parents will continue to expand in Texas.”
In recent months, conservatives nationwide have targeted LGBTQ+ inclusivity in education, as well as so-called critical race theory (CRT), an academic concept that isn’t taught in Texas schools. They’ve appeared at board meetings and engaged in heated debates about school curricula.

Rob D’Amico, communications director for the Texas AFT union, said his organization is disappointed in the increasingly partisan nature of school board races. “What happens is that the partisan issues take away from the focus on the kids and their education,” he said. “You start getting into these carnival atmosphere-type issues instead.”

Allegations of CRT lessons and teacher-driven “indoctrination” are fueling a destructive climate, D’Amico said. In Dripping Springs, two conservative school board candidates won by running within that right-wing framework. They accused teachers of trying to sexualize elementary kids, such as by having a rainbow sign on their door to signal a welcoming and inclusive environment, he said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a lot of teachers retiring or leaving the career." – Dr. Leslie K. Finger, UNT professor

Certain conservatives have also started to accuse pro-LGBTQ+ teachers of “grooming” children, a term used to describe the process of gaining a minor’s trust in order to sexually abuse them. Last month, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet told FOX News that “teachers are inclined, particularly men because men are predators, to pedophilia.”
Such rhetoric is hard for many educators to have to face, D’Amico said: “It’s a layer of what’s causing them to leave the profession, and it’s a layer that’s stressing their lives.”

Some districts have struggled to hold onto teachers, a problem that’s also appeared at the administrative level. In February, FOX 4 reported that 10 North Texas superintendents have opted to part ways with their district this school year, including Dallas ISD’s Michael Hinojosa.

National right-wing organizations and political action committees have started to bankroll such elections, KXAN reported. Last year, the Texas GOP also launched a “Local Government Committee” to help conservative candidates win in municipal and school board elections.

At least 10 conservative PACs have cropped up in North Texas to push school districts further right, according to The Dallas Morning News. And even though both Democrats and Republicans zeroed in on this year’s board races, it’s mainly the GOP that’s reaping the rewards.

On Saturday, the conservative 1776 Project PAC ushered in wins for 15 "anti-CRT" candidates in suburban districts across Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth, according to The Washington Examiner, a conservative outlet.

Typically, school board races are low-turnout elections dominated by teachers and staff, said Leslie K. Finger, an assistant professor of political science at the University of North Texas. But after COVID-19 hit the United States, people got more involved in school board meetings as districts considered campus closures and mask mandates. CRT also inspired some to become more engaged.

Citing the PAC-backed school board races, Finger said: “It’s definitely an unprecedented time we’re in.” It’s becoming more common to see national political orientations influence what happens on the state and local levels, she added.

Some parents were also unhappy after certain school districts launched equity plans following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020, Finger said. Now, many of these initiatives have been scrapped or watered down.

Plus, state legislators have begun to restrict what topics can be taught in public schools, such as race, gender and sexuality. “I’m sure teachers feel like they have to watch their back and that they’re walking on eggshells a little more,” Finger said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a lot of teachers retiring or leaving the career,” she continued. “I wouldn’t want to be a teacher in North Texas right now.”
