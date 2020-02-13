 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Dallas Municipal Courts: Coming soon to a rec center near you.
Dallas Municipal Courts: Coming soon to a rec center near you.
Lucas Manfield

Dallas Taking Municipal Courts on the Road This Month

Stephen Young | February 13, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Never let it be said that Dallas isn't doing its best to make things easier on you, dear residents. Later this month, thanks to the city's largess, you'll be able to experience all the fun of a municipal court proceeding, right in your own backyard.

That's right, everyone in Dallas with an outstanding municipal warrant or citation, the city is taking its courts on the road Feb. 22, 23, 29 and March 1.

Related Stories

"The City of Dallas Municipal Court is looking forward to going out into the community and assisting individuals with their outstanding warrants and citations," Daisy Fast, interim director of Court and Detention Services, said Wednesday. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to resolve their citations without having to make a trip downtown."

One would be forgiven for thinking this is a trap intended to get the warrant-holding fish into the shooting barrel, but the city promises that's not the case.

"Dallas Municipal Court wants to make it a comfortable environment where residents feel welcome and safe. Residents with outstanding citations will not be arrested at any of the pop-up locations or Dallas Municipal Court building," the city says in a press release (emphasis theirs).

Each of the pop-ups will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations.

Feb. 22 and 23

  • Nash Davis Recreation Center, 3710 N. Hampton Road
  • Umphress Recreation Center, 7616 Umphress Road

Feb. 29 and March 1

  • Martin Weiss Recreation Center, 1111 Martindale Ave.
  • White Rock Hills Library, 1950 Ferguson Road

A boring court proceeding and freedom from that speeding ticket that's been following you around. Who could ask for a better weekend?

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >