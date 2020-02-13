Dallas Taking Municipal Courts on the Road This Month

Never let it be said that Dallas isn't doing its best to make things easier on you, dear residents. Later this month, thanks to the city's largess, you'll be able to experience all the fun of a municipal court proceeding, right in your own backyard.

That's right, everyone in Dallas with an outstanding municipal warrant or citation, the city is taking its courts on the road Feb. 22, 23, 29 and March 1.

"Residents with outstanding citations will not be arrested at any of the pop-up locations or Dallas Municipal Court building." — city of Dallas Facebook

Twitter

"The City of Dallas Municipal Court is looking forward to going out into the community and assisting individuals with their outstanding warrants and citations," Daisy Fast, interim director of Court and Detention Services, said Wednesday. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to resolve their citations without having to make a trip downtown."

One would be forgiven for thinking this is a trap intended to get the warrant-holding fish into the shooting barrel, but the city promises that's not the case.

"Dallas Municipal Court wants to make it a comfortable environment where residents feel welcome and safe. Residents with outstanding citations will not be arrested at any of the pop-up locations or Dallas Municipal Court building," the city says in a press release (emphasis theirs).

Each of the pop-ups will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations.

Feb. 22 and 23



Nash Davis Recreation Center, 3710 N. Hampton Road

Umphress Recreation Center, 7616 Umphress Road

Feb. 29 and March 1



Martin Weiss Recreation Center, 1111 Martindale Ave.

White Rock Hills Library, 1950 Ferguson Road



A boring court proceeding and freedom from that speeding ticket that's been following you around. Who could ask for a better weekend?