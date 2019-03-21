 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Regina Montoya, Hillary Clinton's choice for Dallas mayor.EXPAND
Regina Montoya, Hillary Clinton's choice for Dallas mayor.
Nathan Hunsinger

Regina Montoya Picks Up Clinton Endorsement in Dallas Mayoral Race

Stephen Young | March 21, 2019 | 11:57am
AA

It's not really a surprise, but it's still news: Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has endorsed Regina Montoya in Dallas' mayoral race. Clinton's endorsement is the cherry on top of an impressive couple of weeks for Montoya, who's also picked up nods from Emily's List and the Dallas County Tejano Democrats this month.

"I am proud to endorse Regina Montoya to be the next Mayor of Dallas. Let me tell you why. Regina and I have been friends and colleagues for decades. In that time, I have watched her grow as a civic leader," the former secretary of state said of Montoya, who served on Bill Clinton's White House staff in the 1990s. "She is committed to her community of Dallas, her state, and our country. Regina has dedicated her life to making sure everyone has access to opportunity. She is exactly the kind of leader and role model we need to have in public service today."

Since serving as an aide to President Clinton, Montoya has served as the co-chair of Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings' task force on poverty, senior vice president and general counsel for Children's Medical Center and as the CEO for the New America Alliance, a nonprofit that promotes economic development in low-income communities. 

Related Stories

"As Mayor, Regina will invest in Dallas’ greatest resource: its people. She will work to strengthen public education, take steps to make it more affordable to own a home, and fight the systemic causes of poverty that still grip too many neighborhoods," Clinton said. "I know few people more committed to their communities and to public service than Regina Montoya. I trust that she will make us all proud as the next Mayor of Dallas."

Montoya sits dead last in D Magazine's highly unscientific mayoral poll, and needs, like the other eight candidates in the race, to build momentum before April 4, the next fundraising deadline for the May 4 election.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: