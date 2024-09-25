Here’s How To Watch the Cowboys' Thursday Game

After yet another embarrassing loss, many Cowboys fans may not want to watch the team’s upcoming matchup against their NFC East rival, the New York Giants.
In fact, some Dallas fans have had enough, with one starting petition to put team owner Jerry Jones in a nursing home (as noted in the petition’s URL), or at least encourage Jones to fire himself as the team’s General Manager.
But if you’re like us, you all too often welcome the pain, yearn for the hurt. And as a result, you’ll be like us in making sure that we figure out how to watch the game, which this week, is on Thursday night, and not on Sunday or Monday as is more usual.
Unlike pretty much every other game on the Cowboys’ 2024 schedule, you just might need more than a basic cable plan or subscription to YouTube TV in order to see if the Cowboys can keep from falling too far behind in their division so early in the season.
Thursday Night Football games are exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video for anyone outside of the local markets directly involved. So, yes, to catch this pivotal battle, you must have either an Amazon Prime subscription, standalone subscription to Amazon Prime Video, or live in the Dallas-Fort Worth viewing area. Per the league's contract with Amazon, fans in North Texas will be able to watch the game locally on KDFW Fox 4.
On Thursday night, the Cowboys will play a short-week road game for the first time ever. https://t.co/zTvDp60zbo— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 25, 2024
The good news for many viewers is that the Amazon Prime service has become practically a non-negotiable annual bill for households thanks to the free 2-day shipping that Prime members receive. If you’re in that camp, then you’re all set. Just click on the Amazon Prime Video app on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. and prepare for the worst.
But if you’re in the group that has yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, you can do so for $139 annually, $14.99 per month, or for Prime Video only, $8.99 per month. But you can also game the system a bit by signing up for the free 30-day Amazon prime Video trial. Just remember to cancel the subscription before your credit card gets dinged in a month.
Not an Amazon fan, but still want to watch the Cowboys game? You can support another massive corporation by subscribing to NFL+. Monthly subscriptions for NFL+ are available for $6.99 and $14.99, with the more expensive option including the always entertaining NFL RedZone channel.
The next Thursday game is on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, which will air on standard network television, so this week’s Giants game is the only time Cowboys fans will need to use their Amazon prime Video subscription to catch them play in 2024.