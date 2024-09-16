Good Lord, the Cowboys Suck!

Oh, what a week that was. Similar to how the Cowboys made sure that Green Bay QB Jordan Love looked like a Hall of Famer in the playoffs last year, Dallas made the decent, but not elite, QB Derek Carr look like Saints all-time great Drew Brees in an embarrassing 44-19 loss on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. For those keeping score, that’s consecutive, demoralizing losses in a row at home, where just a season ago, Dallas defended it’s turf better than anyone else in the NFL.
Luckily for us, on mornings like this following a gut-punching loss, we have plenty of company. The Cowboys have long been the team everyone loves to hate. There’s no greater lightning rod in the NFL than Jerry Jones and the star on the ‘Boys helmets, and when that star is served a solid tarnishing, social media goes ape, and it can be not only hilarious, but comforting in that time-tested misery-loves-company sort of way.
Check out the tweets that helped the hurt after the latest Cowboys debacle.
if you didn’t recognize the Cowboys last week, they back pic.twitter.com/PJNHa8CrXE— dave lane (@oldwaver) September 15, 2024
“You must be a sick person to enjoy the Saints beating the Cowboys and the Vikings beating the 49ers.”— Philly Dawgs (@PHLDawgs) September 15, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/xBIfEDu5jP
Someone told the Cowboys defense that today was a playoff game, it seems.— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 15, 2024
Dak Prescott after the game pretending to be sad the Cowboys lost pic.twitter.com/L5y0w4tkWJ— Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 15, 2024
Just checking to see if y’all still Dem Boyz.. pic.twitter.com/F5OryceeA6— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 15, 2024
The Dallas Cowboy fan experience— Tech N Tortillas 🌵 (@techntortillas) September 15, 2024
pic.twitter.com/sAkes2qAD9