Good Lord, the Cowboys Suck!

Just try to prove us wrong.
September 16, 2024
Oh look, it's AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Oh look, it's AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
For a week, it felt like the Dallas Cowboys had gotten their groove back. For a whole week, it seemed as though any concerns about a possible dropoff the defense might experience after the departure of former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn were silly. For a week, a whole freaking week, it seemed possible to think that Dak Prescott’s and CeeDee Lamb’s new, big-money contracts meant the team had turned a corner and was finally serious about winning.

Oh, what a week that was. Similar to how the Cowboys made sure that Green Bay QB Jordan Love looked like a Hall of Famer in the playoffs last year, Dallas made the decent, but not elite, QB Derek Carr look like Saints all-time great Drew Brees in an embarrassing 44-19 loss on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. For those keeping score, that’s consecutive, demoralizing losses in a row at home, where just a season ago, Dallas defended it’s turf better than anyone else in the NFL.

Luckily for us, on mornings like this following a gut-punching loss, we have plenty of company. The Cowboys have long been the team everyone loves to hate. There’s no greater lightning rod in the NFL than Jerry Jones and the star on the ‘Boys helmets, and when that star is served a solid tarnishing, social media goes ape, and it can be not only hilarious, but comforting in that time-tested misery-loves-company sort of way.

Check out the tweets that helped the hurt after the latest Cowboys debacle.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Kelly Dearmore
