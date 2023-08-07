5 Times Ken Paxton Made Our Brains Hurt Recently

The Texas House voted to impeach Paxton just over two months ago. But, much like former President Donald Trump, Texas’ AG continues to emerge from the rubble relatively unscathed — at least for now. Exhibit A: He’s making an appearance at a Bedford church on Wednesday.
So, in anticipation of his September Senate impeachment trial, we present five recent highlights from the life and times of Ken Paxton.
Supposed Mistress RevealedAround a month before the Texas Senate is set to hold a trial on whether to boot Paxton from his position, The Dallas Morning News published a story identifying the AG’s supposed mistress. Her name? Laura Olson.
Olson apparently worked for a Republican lawmaker who will vote on Paxton’s impeachment next month, The News reported last week. Now, questions are brewing over whether state Sen. Donna Campbell should recuse herself.
Paxton stayed pretty much under the radar on social media for a couple of weeks after the Texas House voted to impeach him. But now he’s definitely back on Twitter (or is it X?).
AG Is Tweeting Again
The state’s AG tweeted in late July about the importance of “[e]lection integrity and the great principles of free, fair and transparent elections,” also blasting Harris County for its handling of the November 2022 election.
Days later, he tweeted a photo of himself with Trump.
“Nobody should be surprised by the vindictive assault by the radical left on President Trump, but everybody should fear the weaponization of state power they have harnessed to destroy him,” Paxton wrote in the tweet. “This abuse of power is an alarming trend that threatens our fundamental American values. I stand with President Trump!”
Nobody should be surprised by the vindictive assault by the radical left on President Trump, but everybody should fear the weaponization of state power they have harnessed to destroy him. This abuse of power is an alarming trend that threatens our fundamental American values. I… pic.twitter.com/5fvkFAHoDz— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 2, 2023
Impeachment isn’t the only trial that Paxton will endure. At some point in the future, the attorney general will also face a securities fraud trial, one that has already been delayed for years.
Fraud Hearing Update
On Thursday, Paxton’s lawyers asked a state district judge to “delay any decision on setting a trial date” until after his impeachment trial, according to The Associated Press. The judge agreed to wait until a court hearing on Oct. 6 to hold talks about a potential trial date.
Paxton still has friends in high places, like the state and Collin County Republican parties. But not every Republican lawmaker from North Texas is in his corner.
State Rep. Jared Patterson Weighs In
Frisco state Rep. Jared Patterson, who’s been named the past session's No. 1 most conservative legislator, voted in favor of impeachment back in May.
On Friday, The Dallas Morning News’ Lauren McGaughy noted that it seems like Paxton’s impeachment defense team isn’t disputing certain allegations against him. Instead, they may opt to argue that what he's accused of wasn't wrong or unlawful.
Patterson then aired his own thoughts on the matter.
“First it was, ‘He’s completely innocent!’ Then, ‘Well maybe he did something but it was before the election!’ Now it’s, ‘Ok ok. What he did was wrong but it wasn’t *that* wrong!’” he tweeted in part.
First it was, “He’s completely innocent!”— Rep. Jared Patterson (@JaredLPatterson) August 4, 2023
Then, “Well maybe he did something but it was before the election!”
Now it’s, “Ok ok. What he did was wrong but it wasn’t *that* wrong!”
Perhaps @MarkDavis can have his attorney back on to read his talking points on this filing for… https://t.co/dJL3duG9al
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is the Texas Senate’s top law-dog. He’ll be the presiding officer in Paxton’s Senate impeachment trial, which makes news of a recent campaign boost all the more significant.
Paxton Gives Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Some Love
The GOP lieutenant governor received $3 million in support earlier this summer “from a top group campaigning against Paxton’s impeachment,” The Texas Tribune reported on July 18.