5 Times Ken Paxton Made Our Brains Hurt Recently

Texas' Republican attorney general will face an impeachment trial in the state Senate next month, but that doesn't mean he's not making waves now.
August 7, 2023
Attorney General Ken Paxton will also soon face a securities fraud trial.
Attorney General Ken Paxton will also face a securities fraud trial. Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images
Trying to follow Ken Paxton’s career trajectory is like watching a political soap opera. From an alleged mistress and alleged securities fraud to potential impeachment from office, the day-to-day of the state’s top lawyer could hardly be more dramatic.

The Texas House voted to impeach Paxton just over two months ago. But, much like former President Donald Trump, Texas’ AG continues to emerge from the rubble relatively unscathed — at least for now. Exhibit A: He’s making an appearance at a Bedford church on Wednesday.

So, in anticipation of his September Senate impeachment trial, we present five recent highlights from the life and times of Ken Paxton.

Supposed Mistress Revealed

Around a month before the Texas Senate is set to hold a trial on whether to boot Paxton from his position, The Dallas Morning News published a story identifying the AG’s supposed mistress. Her name? Laura Olson.

Olson apparently worked for a Republican lawmaker who will vote on Paxton’s impeachment next month, The News reported last week. Now, questions are brewing over whether state Sen. Donna Campbell should recuse herself.


AG Is Tweeting Again

Paxton stayed pretty much under the radar on social media for a couple of weeks after the Texas House voted to impeach him. But now he’s definitely back on Twitter (or is it X?).

The state’s AG tweeted in late July about the importance of “[e]lection integrity and the great principles of free, fair and transparent elections,” also blasting Harris County for its handling of the November 2022 election.

Days later, he tweeted a photo of himself with Trump.

“Nobody should be surprised by the vindictive assault by the radical left on President Trump, but everybody should fear the weaponization of state power they have harnessed to destroy him,” Paxton wrote in the tweet. “This abuse of power is an alarming trend that threatens our fundamental American values. I stand with President Trump!”


Fraud Hearing Update

Impeachment isn’t the only trial that Paxton will endure. At some point in the future, the attorney general will also face a securities fraud trial, one that has already been delayed for years.

On Thursday, Paxton’s lawyers asked a state district judge to “delay any decision on setting a trial date” until after his impeachment trial, according to The Associated Press. The judge agreed to wait until a court hearing on Oct. 6 to hold talks about a potential trial date.


State Rep. Jared Patterson Weighs In

Paxton still has friends in high places, like the state and Collin County Republican parties. But not every Republican lawmaker from North Texas is in his corner.

Frisco state Rep. Jared Patterson, who’s been named the past session's No. 1 most conservative legislator, voted in favor of impeachment back in May.

On Friday, The Dallas Morning News’ Lauren McGaughy noted that it seems like Paxton’s impeachment defense team isn’t disputing certain allegations against him. Instead, they may opt to argue that what he's accused of wasn't wrong or unlawful.

Patterson then aired his own thoughts on the matter.

“First it was, ‘He’s completely innocent!’ Then, ‘Well maybe he did something but it was before the election!’ Now it’s, ‘Ok ok. What he did was wrong but it wasn’t *that* wrong!’” he tweeted in part.


Paxton Gives Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Some Love

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is the Texas Senate’s top law-dog. He’ll be the presiding officer in Paxton’s Senate impeachment trial, which makes news of a recent campaign boost all the more significant.

The GOP lieutenant governor received $3 million in support earlier this summer “from a top group campaigning against Paxton’s impeachment,” The Texas Tribune reported on July 18.
Simone Carter is a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer who graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
