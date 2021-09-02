Deja Q: QAnon John's Las Vegas Convention Loses Its Venue

This time called the For God & Country Patriot Double Down, the logo for the event includes the seven and queen of hearts cards, a reference to Q, the 17th letter in the alphabet.
“We can confirm that the Patriot Double Down will no longer be held at Caesars Entertainment properties,” Caesars’ spokeswoman Kate Whiteley told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Sabal is a QAnon influencer who goes by the name QAnon John. He and his partner QueenAnon Amy hosted the Q-affiliated For God & Country Patriot Roundup event in Dallas over Memorial Day weekend. Just weeks before the event, Gilley’s, one of the host venues, announced the Q con wouldn’t be taking place there.
In an interview with QAnon promoter Ron Watkins, Sabal said everything with the venue was going well. He even said the owner of the venue was proud of the event. But it seems one of Sabal’s posts to his many social media followers may have been the Las Vegas event’s undoing.
He called for a “military mutiny” following the removal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
“As a U.S. veteran, I have had ENOUGH and I am officially calling for a TOTAL MILITARY MUTINY from the top ranks and brass, all the way down to the E1s against this ROGUE ADMINISTRATION,” Sabal wrote. “To be CRYSTAL CLEAR a 'military mutiny' does NOT imply that I am calling for violence of ANY kind.”
He said the U.S. military has an obligation to act against and remove “this rogue actor,” referring to President Joe Biden.
The post got Sabal kicked out of the biggest QAnon influencer group called We The Media, according to Vice. “We apologize for the comments made by QAnonJohn regarding ANY type of rebellion or mutiny or coup, etc, against the current Biden administration,” the group said.
Sabal’s post echoes sentiments shared at his Memorial Day weekend event in Dallas.
One of the big-ticket speakers was retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the ex-national security adviser to former President Donald Trump. Without evidence, he has promoted the claim that the presidential election was stolen from Trump, and has spread other QAnon-linked conspiracy theories.
An audience member asked Flynn why a coup, like the one that killed hundreds earlier this year in Myanmar, couldn’t happen in the U.S. Flynn responded: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”
When word of this got out, Flynn issued this statement: “There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort. Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.” He blamed the “fake news media.”
Caesars Entertainment pulling out doesn’t mean the event is a complete bust. After Gilley’s pulled out in Dallas, Sabal was able to lock down another venue and didn’t announce the new location until hours before the convention kicked off.
In another post from this week, Sabal said he and Amy are Vegas-bound to secure their new venue.