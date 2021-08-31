QAnon John Calls For 'Military Mutiny' Ahead of Las Vegas Event Featuring DFW Speakers

Ahead of their second event, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, John "QAnon John" Sabal called for a “military mutiny” following the removal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
“As a U.S. veteran, I have had ENOUGH and I am officially calling for a TOTAL MILITARY MUTINY from the top ranks and brass, all the way down to the E1s against this ROGUE ADMINISTRATION,” Sabal wrote. “To be CRYSTAL CLEAR a 'military mutiny' does NOT imply that I am calling for violence of ANY kind.”
He said the U.S. military has an obligation to act against and remove “this rogue actor,” referring to President Joe Biden.
QAnon John and QAnon Amy are gearing up for the Las Vegas event in October, this time called the For God & Country Patriot Double Down. The logo for the event includes the seven and queen of hearts cards, a reference to Q, the 17th letter in the alphabet.
Sabal’s post echoes sentiments shared at his Memorial Day weekend event in Dallas.
At the Dallas event, which organizers insisted was not affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy theory, several high-profile Republicans turned out to spread conspiracy theories about the November 2020 presidential election, the pandemic and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
There were even some prominent Texans on the bill, among them Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert and former Texas Republican Party chairman Allen West.
"I am officially calling for a TOTAL MILITARY MUTINY..." – John Sabal, Q con organizertweet this
But the big-ticket speakers were retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the ex-national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, and Sidney Powell, formerly a lawyer for both Flynn and Trump. Without evidence, they’ve promoted the claim that the presidential election was stolen from Trump, and both have spread other QAnon-linked conspiracy theories.
An audience member asked Flynn why a coup, like the one that killed hundreds earlier this year in Myanmar, couldn’t happen in the U.S. Flynn responded: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”
When word of this got out, Flynn issued this statement: “There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort. Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.” He blamed the “fake news media.”
Flynn will be at the event in Vegas, as will Dallas-Fort Worth evangelist Sean Golliday and Vicki O’Brien, a TV and film producer from North Texas.
O'Brien runs the Texas-based media company Relevant Entertainment. She told the Dallas audience that Walt Disney was a level 33 Free Mason, an organization she said is meant to indoctrinate the masses. They do this, in part, through entertainment, pop culture and media.
If O'Brien doesn’t fulfill the Vegas audience’s appetite for Q, there are two other speakers at the event who might: the father-and-son duo Jim and Ron Watkins.
They're two of the biggest names in the QAnon world. In the HBO series Q: Into the Storm, Jim and Ron are implicated as being behind the latest iteration of the conspiracy theory.
The FBI has called QAnon a domestic terrorist threat. The conspiracy theory is multifaceted, but it revolves around the idea that the so-called “deep state” is controlled by pedophile Hollywood elites and powerful Democratic politicians, all of whom are supposedly waging a clandestine war against the former president.
QAnon took root in 2017 on the image board website 4chan, where an anonymous poster claimed to be a high-level government official with “Q clearance.” The poster claimed this clearance gave him access to classified information regarding Trump and his enemies in the U.S. Through a series of posts called “Q drops,” the poster would leave a trail of breadcrumbs to lead online sleuths to “the truth.”
These posts eventually moved from 4chan to another image board site called 8chan, which eventually was owned by Jim and Ron Watkins. As an administrator, Ron Watkins went by the username CodeMonkeyZ. After a feud with Fred Brennan, the original creator of 8chan, the Watkinses relaunched the site as 8kun, where the last Q drop was posted in 2020.
In HBO’s documentary series Q: Into the Storm, it's heavily implied that Jim and Ron Watkins were behind the Q posts on 8chan and 8kun. As administrators and owners of the site, they had control over accounts that posted on the image boards. Additionally, it seemed wherever Jim and Ron Watkins went, Q followed. 8chan went down in 2018 after its service providers de-platformed the site. Q didn’t continue posting until it was relaunched as 8kun months later. Jim and Ron Watkins are revered in many sections of the QAnon community for giving Q (whoever that is) a platform.
The Dallas event was three days long and cost attendees between $500-$1,000. The event in Las Vegas will be four days and attendance will clock in at anywhere between $650-$3,000.