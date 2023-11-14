Don't Be a Turkey: Docs Advise Getting COVID Vax Ahead of Thanksgiving

✅Come join us until 1 pm today for the Dallas Police Department health and safety fair at Lake Highlands HS where we are offering Covid and flu vaccines. 😃 Bring the whole family! There are free turkeys, free coats, face painting, burgers and more! pic.twitter.com/5ErT0R0MGS — Dallas County HHS (@DCHHS) November 11, 2023

Tips to mitigate COVID risk over Thanksgiving:



1️⃣Prepare now!

2️⃣Get the updated COVID vaccine

3️⃣Wear a mask when you travel and in public spaces

4️⃣Isolate for a few days before you gather

5️⃣Test before you see people

6️⃣Clean the air (gather outside/open windows/HEPA purifiers) — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) November 12, 2023

Thanksgiving is 2 weeks away — make a plan today to get vaccinated against flu, Covid, and RSV to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season! pic.twitter.com/IowZCkmAW3 — Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) November 9, 2023

Remain home if you’re sick.

Wash your hands.

Cover your cough.

Sneeze into your arm.

Don’t rub your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands.

Wear a mask, particularly if you’re highly vulnerable and in close quarters with a bunch of people.