Don't Be a Turkey: Docs Advise Getting COVID Vax Ahead of Thanksgiving

It’s the perfect combo for catching pesky viruses amid the Thanksgiving holiday.
Since the pandemic arrived in the U.S., the coronavirus has rudely crashed countless seasonal gatherings. But, as Dallas County’s health department recently pointed out, there is a highly effective way to prevent such sickness: vaccines.
Dr. Philip Huang, director of the county’s health department, told the Observer that an uptick in COVID-19 cases could potentially occur this holiday season.
“Definitely everyone should get caught up on their vaccinations; that's the easiest thing and some of the most effective,” he said. “The vaccines work.”
✅Come join us until 1 pm today for the Dallas Police Department health and safety fair at Lake Highlands HS where we are offering Covid and flu vaccines. 😃 Bring the whole family! There are free turkeys, free coats, face painting, burgers and more! pic.twitter.com/5ErT0R0MGS— Dallas County HHS (@DCHHS) November 11, 2023
Over the weekend, the department encouraged Dallasites to attend a health and safety fair to receive free flu and COVID-19 shots. Huang said that the event drew a “really good turnout and a really good demand for both vaccines.”
People who sign up for the COVID jab can still get a $25 Walmart gift card, he added.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, updated on Nov. 10, shows a daily average count of 20 cases, down from the prior week’s daily average of 24. Texas’ health department noted in a report last week that 613,165 confirmed and probable COVID cases had been logged in the state thus far this year.
“The vaccines work.” – Dr. Philip Huangtweet this
At some point during the coronavirus pandemic, partisans managed to turn “vaccine” into a dirty word. Prime example: While doctors and public health officials continue urging Americans to take precautions, Texas lawmakers have worked to outlaw coronavirus vaccine mandates.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 7 on Friday after two years of pushing by state GOP lawmakers. The legislation bans private businesses from imposing COVID vaccine requirements. Employers who discipline workers for rejecting the jab could be slapped with a $50,000 fine.
Healthcare facilities, including clinics and doctors’ offices, are not immune to the legislation, according to The Texas Tribune.
But despite Republican lawmakers’ efforts, many public health experts continue to promote signing up for the shot as a means to protect oneself and the broader community.
Dr. Lucky Tran, a public health communicator and scientist who works at Columbia University, noted on social media that the sooner people get the updated COVID shot, the better.
Tips to mitigate COVID risk over Thanksgiving:— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) November 12, 2023
1️⃣Prepare now!
2️⃣Get the updated COVID vaccine
3️⃣Wear a mask when you travel and in public spaces
4️⃣Isolate for a few days before you gather
5️⃣Test before you see people
6️⃣Clean the air (gather outside/open windows/HEPA purifiers)
“It takes ~2 weeks to get full protection, so it's best to get vaccinated a while before Thanksgiving,” he wrote in an X post over the weekend. “Also, this is usually when the winter surge starts.”
Tran offered additional tips to reduce the risk of catching the virus over the holidays. Aside from getting the new vaccine, masks are advisable in public and while traveling. It’s also a good idea to test for COVID ahead of get-togethers, and to congregate outside, use air purifiers or open the windows when you can, he posted.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is urging Americans to get vaccinated now against COVID-19, the flu and RSV. In a video posted to X on Thursday, she said that the latest COVID shot is updated to match the current version of the virus — and it’s free.
Everyone 6 months of age and older is encouraged to get one, she said, emphasizing that the vaccine is safe and has been vetted by qualified experts.
"I know folks want to leave COVID in the rear-view mirror, but unfortunately it is still here, and is still causing folks to get very sick and even die," Cohen told CBS News.
Thanksgiving is 2 weeks away — make a plan today to get vaccinated against flu, Covid, and RSV to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season! pic.twitter.com/IowZCkmAW3— Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) November 9, 2023
At the same time that doctors are encouraging shots, travel authorities are bracing for a boom.
This year’s Thanksgiving travel period is expected to be the liveliest that the U.S. has seen since before the pandemic, according to the American Automobile Association. In fact, AAA predicts that it’ll be the third-busiest Thanksgiving on the books since the organization started keeping track in 2000.
In addition to signing up for shots, Huang offered some advice for people looking to stay healthy this holiday:
- Remain home if you’re sick.
- Wash your hands.
- Cover your cough.
- Sneeze into your arm.
- Don’t rub your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands.
- Wear a mask, particularly if you’re highly vulnerable and in close quarters with a bunch of people.