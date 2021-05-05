In Dallas, Gilley's Says It's Dropped Controversial QAnon Convention

Besides a meet and greet at the Omni, most of the convention was supposed to be held at Gilley's.

The QAnon-linked For God & Country Patriot Roundup keeps getting bigger and bigger. The line-up of speakers includes retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the ex-national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, and Sidney Powell, formerly a lawyer for both Flynn and Trump.

There are even some prominent Texans on the bill, including Texas GOP chairman Allen West and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.

Organized by a group called Patriot Voice, the event is scheduled for May 28-31 and was set to be hosted by Gilley’s Dallas and Omni Dallas Hotel. Gilley’s confirmed to the Observer, however, that the event will not be taking place there. They wouldn’t say why.

The FBI has called QAnon a domestic terrorist threat. The conspiracy theory revolves around the idea that the so-called “deep state” is controlled by pedophile Hollywood elites and powerful Democratic politicians, all of whom are supposedly acting against the former president. Promotional material for the event often includes an acronym that stands for “where we go one, we go all,” a popular QAnon mantra.

The faces behind Patriot Voice belong to Q power couple John Sabal and his wife, Amy. Sabal is known in the Q community as QAnon John. He writes to tens of thousands of followers on a daily basis through his two Telegram accounts, QAnon John and The Patriot Voice.

Scrolling through the two accounts, you’ll see Sabal encouraging people to buy the $500-$1000 tickets for the event and boasting that he recently had dinner with Sidney Powell. You’ll also see that they confirmed another speaker, Jason Sullivan, a social media expert who worked with Trump ally Roger Stone during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

What you won’t find is any mention of the event being moved, postponed or canceled. Nor will you find that on the event’s website.

It’s unclear when the decision was made, who made it and what the future holds for the three-day Q Convention. But Sabal seems determined to make the gathering happen.

In a Telegram post about the Observer’s coverage of the convention, Sabal wrote, “Just like NOTHING can stop what’s coming, NOTHING can stop our event!!!”

But this wouldn’t be the first time one of the Q Couple’s events fell to pieces.

They also tried to plan the For God & Country Victory Cruise, dubbed a “Trump Victory Cruise.” Of course, Trump lost the election last November, but that didn’t stop the couple, who believe the baseless claim that the election was stolen, from trying to move forward with the cruise.

They used the same website and similar messaging (replete with the QAnon references) for what was supposed to be a four-day event. If everything had gone according to plan, they would have set sail from New York to Bermuda last month. The tickets for that event were reportedly around $250.

Needless to say, their plans didn't pan out. Several months before they were to set sail, Bermuda Minister of Transport Lawrence Scott said he was completely unaware of the cruise, according to the Royal Gazette.

The government was hoping the cruise ship industry would be able to return to the island in April and start recovering from the pandemic.

“We have already put out the cruise ship schedule to our stakeholders, and the cruise you mention was not on that list nor, in checking with Marine and Ports, have any other applications come in,” Scott said at a press conference. “At this point in time, we are not aware of any official Trump cruise that is coming in.”

It’s still unclear what the confusion was over the planning of the cruise, but the couple hasn’t completely ditched the idea.

They announced the Dallas event on Andre Popa’s podcast, Who’s A Badass Show. Popa is one of the speakers scheduled to appear at the event. On the show, the couple said they had to postpone the cruise until next year and that in the meantime, they wanted to organize something on land. This brought them to Dallas.

When Dallas resident Colleen Morgan heard about the event, she started a petition to get it canceled. The petition made the rounds in national media and now has nearly 20,000 signatures.

Sabal and his wife said they wanted the event in Dallas to be the first of many, but they’re not off to a great start.