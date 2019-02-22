Paul Sims Drops Out of Race to Replace Clayton on Dallas City Council

The favorite to replace outgoing East Dallas City Council member Mark Clayton is out of the race. Paul Sims, a former member of the Dallas Park Board and former council member Angela Hunt's husband, announced on Facebook Friday afternoon that he is no longer a candidate, just before the city's deadline to get off its May 4 ballot.

Continue Reading

"Today I withdrew my name from consideration as a candidate for Dallas City Council. Unfortunately, the timing isn’t right for our family," Sims said. "I plan to remain actively involved in our community and will continue to advocate for parks and open spaces, the protection of White Rock Lake and strong, safe neighborhoods."

Sims praised Clayton, who also is quitting to spend more time with family, for his work representing Sims' neighborhood.

"For the past four years, we’ve been fortunate to have Mark Clayton as our council member," Sims said. "Mark changed the way our district was represented and made sure every neighborhood — especially neighborhoods on the east side of the Lake that had long been neglected — finally had a voice at City Hall."

Sims' decision comes after Hunt publicly clashed with longtime political allies Scott Griggs and Philip Kingston at a Feb. 15 council meeting over a proposed expansion to Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff.

With Sims' withdrawal, five candidates, including Paula Blackmon, former chief of staff for Mayor Mike Rawlings and aide to ex-Mayor Tom Leppert, remain in the race.