 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Paul Sims last week, filing paperwork to get on the May 4 ballot.
Paul Sims last week, filing paperwork to get on the May 4 ballot.
Paul Sims via Facebook

Paul Sims Drops Out of Race to Replace Clayton on Dallas City Council

Stephen Young | February 22, 2019 | 4:55pm
AA

The favorite to replace outgoing East Dallas City Council member Mark Clayton is out of the race. Paul Sims, a former member of the Dallas Park Board and former council member Angela Hunt's husband, announced  on Facebook Friday afternoon that he is no longer a candidate, just before the city's deadline to get off its May 4 ballot.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

"Today I withdrew my name from consideration as a candidate for Dallas City Council. Unfortunately, the timing isn’t right for our family," Sims said. "I plan to remain actively involved in our community and will continue to advocate for parks and open spaces, the protection of White Rock Lake and strong, safe neighborhoods."

Sims praised Clayton, who also is quitting to spend more time with family, for his work representing Sims' neighborhood.

"For the past four years, we’ve been fortunate to have Mark Clayton as our council member," Sims said. "Mark changed the way our district was represented and made sure every neighborhood — especially neighborhoods on the east side of the Lake that had long been neglected — finally had a voice at City Hall."

Sims' decision comes after Hunt publicly clashed with longtime political allies Scott Griggs and Philip Kingston at a Feb. 15 council meeting over a proposed expansion to Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff.

With Sims' withdrawal, five candidates, including Paula Blackmon, former chief of staff for Mayor Mike Rawlings and aide to ex-Mayor Tom Leppert, remain in the race.  

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: