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Say hello to the Dallas Observer’s new multimedia reporter, Hannah Everett

We think our readers are really going to appreciate what Hannah has to offer.
By Kelly Dearmore
Hannah Everett Dallas Observer reporter
Hannah Everett comes to the Dallas Observer after serving as editor-in-chief at the North Texas Daily.

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Please allow us to introduce you to our new multimedia reporter, Hannah Everett. In the recent past, she served as editor-in-chief of the North Texas Daily, helping make it a must-read not only for students but also for local news hounds across the region. During her time reporting and editing in Denton, Hannah covered state and local government and kept a close watch on how the university navigated the state ban on DEI programs and the consequences of major budget cuts. You can expect her to broaden her scope while maintaining a keen eye on the stories that need to be told in Dallas and beyond.

We asked Hannah a few questions so that you can get to know her a bit better. 

How long have you lived in North Texas?

I have lived in North Texas for nine years. I moved to Prosper from Michigan in 2017 and then to the Sherman area the following year.

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Where did you go to high school and college?

I went to Collinsville High School before attending Texas Woman’s University for about a year and a half. I transferred to the University of North Texas’ Mayborn School of Journalism, from which I graduated in May. 

What is your favorite thing about Dallas?

I love how dynamic Dallas is. Even if I feel like I know a lot about what Dallas has to offer, I still find things that surprise me, whether it’s food, things to do, things to see and so much more. 

What is your least favorite thing about Dallas?

My least favorite thing has to be the traffic. Dallas is a great place to be, but why does it take so long to get here from Denton?

In your time as a reporter, what are the topics you feel are most important to local readers and why?

I feel Dallas’ current budget challenges are immensely important to local readers. What the city is and is not allocating money for impacts all residents, and I look forward to being part of keeping the people of Dallas informed!

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Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.

kelly.dearmore@dallasobserver.com

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