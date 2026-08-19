Say hello to the Dallas Observer’s new multimedia reporter, Hannah Everett

Hannah Everett comes to the Dallas Observer after serving as editor-in-chief at the North Texas Daily.

Please allow us to introduce you to our new multimedia reporter, Hannah Everett. In the recent past, she served as editor-in-chief of the North Texas Daily, helping make it a must-read not only for students but also for local news hounds across the region. During her time reporting and editing in Denton, Hannah covered state and local government and kept a close watch on how the university navigated the state ban on DEI programs and the consequences of major budget cuts. You can expect her to broaden her scope while maintaining a keen eye on the stories that need to be told in Dallas and beyond.

We asked Hannah a few questions so that you can get to know her a bit better.

How long have you lived in North Texas?

I have lived in North Texas for nine years. I moved to Prosper from Michigan in 2017 and then to the Sherman area the following year.

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Where did you go to high school and college?

I went to Collinsville High School before attending Texas Woman’s University for about a year and a half. I transferred to the University of North Texas’ Mayborn School of Journalism, from which I graduated in May.

What is your favorite thing about Dallas?

I love how dynamic Dallas is. Even if I feel like I know a lot about what Dallas has to offer, I still find things that surprise me, whether it’s food, things to do, things to see and so much more.

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What is your least favorite thing about Dallas?

My least favorite thing has to be the traffic. Dallas is a great place to be, but why does it take so long to get here from Denton?

In your time as a reporter, what are the topics you feel are most important to local readers and why?

I feel Dallas’ current budget challenges are immensely important to local readers. What the city is and is not allocating money for impacts all residents, and I look forward to being part of keeping the people of Dallas informed!