Zillionaires! Come Gawk At The 10 Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Dallas

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It’s a Dallas tradition to drive through the crosshatch roads of Highland Park in December and gaze at the palatial homes ornamented with thousands of dollars of Christmas lights. But an off-season meander through the neighborhood and the nearby Preston Hollow and University Park is just as awesome. Real architect nerds might even try to sneak past the gates in Preston Hollow to gaze upon the homes of our city’s billionaires.
Big D’s realtive affordability and low(ish) cost of living attract thousands of new residents each year, but for those of us who have already worn in our boots on the Dallas streets, we know that the city has plenty of high-dollar listings.
A recent Texas Realtors report says that in 2026, the Lone Star State saw more than 2,700 homes sell for over $1 million. The Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington area boasted the second-highest average home sale price of $380,000 — following Austin, Round Rock and San Marcos, which cashed in at an average of $415,000.
The most expensive home in Dallas has bounced on and off the market for the last seven years. Initially listed in 2019 for $38,500,000, it was reposted in February of 2025 for $64,000,000, following several price changes and listing removals. If you’re considering making an offer on the palatial home, you should know that the property tax on the estate is currently about $684,000, which is more than double the average cost of a home in Dallas.
“The estate was built in 1938 for Count Pio Crespi, a wealthy Italian cotton baron who came to Texas with his eyes on expanding the family business,” reported The Dallas Morning News. “Designed by Swiss architect Maurice Fatio, the Preston Hollow home has hosted celebrities, presidents and dignitaries. It’s had no shortage of famous owners.”
Maybe you’re not in the market or proper tax bracket for a pricey abode? That doesn’t mean you don’t enjoy scrolling through the high-end listings on Zillow and other real estate websites like we do.
Join us for a look at the most expensive homes that are available in Dallas right now.
10. Old Highland Park mansion at 3517 Lexington Ave
$14,995,000
5 bed, 10 bath, 13,932 square feet
Observer Award: Best home if you’re looking for space and luxury without distinct style
Highlights from the Zillow listing:
- Media room with a bar and a full bath that can also serve as guest quarters
- Two-story living room with cove ceilings
- Catering station, situated between the dining room and culinary kitchen
- Library, wet bar, wine grotto and wine vault
- Screened outdoor porticos
- Five fireplaces
- Pool and spa
9. Resort-style estate at 5531 Walnut Hill Ln
$15,950,000
5 bed, 9 bath, 11,997 square feet
Observer Award: Best home for someone who wants a Pottery Barn-meets-country-club aesthetic
Highlights from the Zillow listing:
- Inside the “prestigious gates” of Crespi Estates
- Includes nearly 2 acres
- Gated entrance that “creates impressive drive-up appeal”
- Multiple outdoor living areas
- Lounge with wet bar
- Chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances
- Primary suite with pool views and a morning bar
- Detached guest casita
- Resort-style grounds with an infinity-edge pool and spa, putting green, pickleball court, expansive lawn, fire pit and large motor court
8. Penthouse at 1747 Leonard St #2601
$17,500,000
4 bed, 5 bath, 7,688 square feet
Observer Award: Best estate for urbanites looking for a private city oasis
Highlights from the Redfin listing:
- Full-floor custom penthouse in the Dallas Arts District
- Private elevator access to the 26th-floor home
- Gourmet kitchen and wine “cellar”
- Unobstructed panoramic views of the Dallas skyline
- Spa-inspired master bath with spacious walk-in closets, a soaking tub, and heated floors
- Private library with a fireplace
7. French estate at 9769 Audubon Pl
$18,000,000
7 bed, 9.5 bath, 11,399 square feet
Observer Award: Best mansion for filming an exorcism film and screening it in your private theater
Highlights from the Redfin listing:
- Designed by architect Robbie Fusch
- Includes 3.38 acres
- 20-seat soundproof home theater
- 750+ bottle wine cellar
- 2,500 square-foot pavilion with catering kitchen
6. Mediterranean mansion at 3515 Crescent Ave
$19,998,000
7 bed, 9.5 bath, 11,399 square feet
Observer Award: Best home for hosting champagne-fueled outdoor soirees
Highlights from the Redfin listing:
- Walking distance from Katy Trail, retail, and restaurants
- Bar and a temperature-controlled wine and champagne cellar
- Home theater and a game room
- Owner’s suite with a spacious sitting area, “midnight kitchen,” soaking tub, dual vanities, and custom closets
- Covered terrace overlooking a pool, outdoor kitchen, and a fire pit
- Five-car garages
5. The Rachofsky House at 8605 Preston Rd
$23,000,000
2 bed, 6 bath, 9,026 square feet
Observer Award: Best home for minimalists (living maximally) who want to be one with art
Highlights from the Zillow listing:
- Designed by famed artist and architect, Richard Meier
- “Ancient oaks,” “a gently sloping lawn” and a “lagoon-like pond”
- Features that “extend the architecture into nature, blurring where dwelling ends and landscape begins”
- Artful natural lighting that “moves through the space like a steady docent — casting shadows, illuminating details, and transforming familiar rooms into living, changing forms”
4. California Transitional style estate at 10010 Strait Ln
$24,999,900
7 bed, 11 bath, 16,684 square feet
Observer Award: Best mansion for rich people with lots of friends and lots of hobbies
Highlights from the Zillow listing:
- Ten-burner chef’s kitchen and a catering kitchen
- Wine vault, golf simulator room, craft and music room, home theater, and a “wellness retreat” for massage and fitness
- Mudroom with a dog shower
- Eight terraces, including a cigar balcony
- Grounds featuring a screened loggia, outdoor kitchen, negative-edge pool, spa, sun deck, and fire pit
- 4,181 square-foot, air conditioned, 10-car garage that doubles as an event venue
3. Tudor mansion at 3711 Lexington Ave
$29,900,000
5 bed, 10 bath, 20,485 square feet
Observer Award: Best mansion for trad couples and Wuthering Heights wannabees
Highlights from the Redfin listing:
- Great Room that opens onto a screened porch with a fireplace and views of Highland Park
- Conservatory, fitness room, and “near-Olympic-sized natatorium with cabana area”
- “Gentleman’s study” (because clearly women don’t study)
- Guest apartment
- Couture closet with rows of wardrobes and glass-front curio cabinets that adjoin to “a haberdasher’s dream”
2. Spanish Revival estate at 4400 Belfort Pl
$34,500,000
5 bed, 7 bath, 13,696 square feet
Observer Award: Best property for strolling the grounds with a glass of wine in hand, as if you’re Mediterranean royalty
Highlights from the Redfin listing:
- Walls of windows that overlook the pool, lawn and gardens
- Guest quarters, a pool house, and an open-air kitchen
- Venetian hand-blown glass chandeliers and artisan tile
- Balconies, porches, terraces, and loggias
- Heated bathroom floors
1. Crespi Estate, 5619 Walnut Hill Ln
$64,000,000
10 bed, 17 bath, 27,092 square feet
Observer Award: Best property for hosting a Clue-inspired party (but please don’t actually murder anyone)
Highlights from the Zillow listing:
- An Art Deco bar and two wine cellars
- Conservatory
- “Library imported from France”
- Massive guesthouse
- Large entertainment pavilion with a 19-seat theatre
- 15.687 acres of land
- Swimming pool and spa, tennis and bocce ball courts, gardens, greenhouses, a creek and a heliport