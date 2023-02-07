Republican Lauren Boebert Used a Bible Verse To Hope Biden's 'Days be Few' in Dallas Church

Her appearance was a part of the SALT Conference (Spiritual and Leadership Training) held at Storehouse Church on Alpha Road. According to the conference website, attendees “will learn to transform our education system, government, and church. We will minister to you prophetically and impart a spirit of discernment to speak truth to lies of the enemy. It will be two days full of valuable equipping content and personal prophetic ministry.”
During her remarks, Boebert combined faith with various social and political talking points. At one point she said, "Jesus, don't you know we're out of money? COVID's hit, they shut everything down, Joe Biden's president, we don't know what to do, Lord. That's all right, we pray for our presidents — let his days be few and another take his office. That's why I filed articles of impeachment for Joe Biden.”
Laughs and a few cheers could be heard from the audience as Boebert referenced Psalm 109:8 from the Bible, which is followed by a verse stating, “Let his children be fatherless, and his wife a widow.”
Elected to Congress in 2021, Boebert is a member of the House’s conservative Freedom Caucus and has been a vocal advocate for gun rights and the diminishment of the separation between church and state.
Before introducing Boebert as “a firebrand in the spirit and in the natural,” Tracy Eckert, who is listed as “Senior Pastor and Prophet” on the conference website, made a number of remarks suggesting a spiritual battle is underway for the country and that God called Boebert “to save a nation.”
The video of Eckert’s and Boebert’s remarks was taken down a little after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, shortly after clips of the video began being posted online from accounts with large followings including religious watchdog Patriot Takes and political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen.
In the video, Eckert also described a dream she said she had that featured her wearing an American flag. “America is going to reown the constitutional republic, and he [God] has called people who wear the American flag to carry the keys they have been given with governmental authority.”
A church congregation cheered as Lauren Boebert said she prays for Joe Biden's demise: "May his days be few and another take his office.”— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 6, 2023
Boebert then called Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s “great insurance policy.” pic.twitter.com/KzqT2RFdYb
Boebert did not reply to a request for clarification on her remarks, nor did Storehouse Church respond to multiple messages requesting comment before publication.