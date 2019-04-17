 


Sexual Assault Reported at UTA Fraternity HouseEXPAND
Sexual Assault Reported at UTA Fraternity House

Silas Allen | April 17, 2019 | 4:00am
Campus police are investigating a reported sexual assault at a fraternity house at the University of Texas at Arlington.

A female student told Arlington police that she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance early Sunday, said Joe Carpenter, a university spokesman. Because the assault occurred on campus, Arlington police turned the case over to UTA campus police.

Campus police crime logs show the assault took place at the Kappa Sigma fraternity house.

The report comes just weeks after the university barred its Greek organizations from holding social events, including mixers, philanthropic events and new-member showcases, out of "concerns regarding the culture of the fraternal community." UTA President Vistasp Karbhari told The Dallas Morning News that the university took the step after a series of allegations of student misconduct, including excessive drinking and sexual assault.

Five rapes were reported at the university's main campus in 2017, the most recent year for which statistics were available, according to U.S. Department of Education data collected under the Clery Act. The university saw four reported rapes in 2016 and one in 2015, records show.

