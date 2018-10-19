Affluenza Mom Tonya Couch out of Jail on Bail

As of Thursday afternoon, Tonya Couch is a mostly free woman again after spending four months in Tarrant County jail. A Tarrant County judge revoked the affluenza mom's bail in June, after she tested positive for amphetamine or methamphetamine, according to the county.

Couch, the mother of Ethan Couch, is awaiting trial for charges related to her son's flight to Mexico in 2015. A Tarrant County judge sentenced Ethan Couch to 10 years probation for killing four people in a 2013 drunk driving incident. During his trial, Ethan Couch's defense famously claimed that the then 16-year-old suffered from "affluenza," a condition, commonly known as "being spoiled," brought on by his rich parents' failure to set boundaries for his behavior.