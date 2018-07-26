Ted Cruz Makes Beto O'Rourke a Big-Time Debate Offer

Throughout his insurgent campaign to depose Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke has insisted that he wants to debate the incumbent as often as possible. Initially, O'Rourke suggested six debates, four in English and two in Spanish, before eventually settling on six debates in English when Cruz said he wasn't fluent enough in Spanish to debate. The Cruz campaign offered O'Rourke something close to what he'd asked for Wednesday, proposing five debates in the three months leading up to the election.

"As Senator Cruz has long believed, our democratic process is best served by presenting a clear and substantive contrast of competing policy ideas, and these five debates will be an excellent way for both you and the senator to share your respective visions with Texas voters in the weeks leading up to the November election," Cruz campaign manager Jeff Roe wrote in a letter to O'Rourke.

The Cruz campaign's proposal calls for all five debates to be on Friday nights. Roe says in his letter that is because the Senate will be in session. Each will cover a single topic, be in a different Texas city and be one hour long. While the topics and formats are non-negotiable, the Cruz campaign said it is willing to discuss the proposed debates' moderators, sponsorships and media partners.