 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a man who can clearly tell a joke
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a man who can clearly tell a joke
Gage Skidmore

Ted Cruz Gets Slammed for Joking About Disney Notre Dame Donation on Twitter

Stephen Young | April 18, 2019 | 10:04am
AA

Sen. Ted Cruz learned a lesson he should've learned long ago the hard way Wednesday afternoon: Mess with the mouse, and you're going to get the ears.

The story starts, as many have over the last six-years plus, with Cruz trying and failing miserably to pass himself off as human by using humor. Having learned that the Disney Corporation has pledged $5 million toward restoration efforts following this week's fire at Notre Dame in Paris, Cruz thought he'd make a funny on Twitter.

Related Stories

While it's hard to understand the senator's point — is it that public-private partnerships are bad? — Twitter immediately descended, roasting Cruz for hours Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Some had questions of their own for Cruz.

Other users — the following tweet is just one of many — took the opportunity to remind Cruz of that one time he or a staffer liked a porn tweet on his Twitter account.

The time his daughter shunned Cruz's affection, publicly and on video, made an appearance, too. 

One Parisian offered a more serious critique of Texas' junior senator's faux pas.

Then there were the callbacks to and laments over Cruz's hanging on to defeat Beto O'Rourke in their tight 2018 U.S. election. 

Public sentiment against Cruz and his tweet were perhaps best summed up by celebrity chef Tom Woodbury, who took the high road, and Twitter user @treasonstickers, who wished something Cruz's critics have been wishing for years.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >