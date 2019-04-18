Ted Cruz Gets Slammed for Joking About Disney Notre Dame Donation on Twitter

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a man who can clearly tell a joke

Sen. Ted Cruz learned a lesson he should've learned long ago the hard way Wednesday afternoon: Mess with the mouse, and you're going to get the ears.

The story starts, as many have over the last six-years plus, with Cruz trying and failing miserably to pass himself off as human by using humor. Having learned that the Disney Corporation has pledged $5 million toward restoration efforts following this week's fire at Notre Dame in Paris, Cruz thought he'd make a funny on Twitter.

Wonderful! Will we see Disney princesses in the new stained glass? https://t.co/al6W7bvFyb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 17, 2019

While it's hard to understand the senator's point — is it that public-private partnerships are bad? — Twitter immediately descended, roasting Cruz for hours Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Some had questions of their own for Cruz.

What the fuck is wrong with you? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 17, 2019

Isn’t farming out government responsibilities to private corporations your whole thing — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 17, 2019

Other users — the following tweet is just one of many — took the opportunity to remind Cruz of that one time he or a staffer liked a porn tweet on his Twitter account.

The time his daughter shunned Cruz's affection, publicly and on video, made an appearance, too.

Disney: Here's $5 million to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral. @tedcruz: Wonderful! Will we see Disney princesses in the new stainrd glass?



Princess Cruz: pic.twitter.com/sCF2m9zCif — Ryan Adams (@filmystic) April 17, 2019

One Parisian offered a more serious critique of Texas' junior senator's faux pas.

I am a born & bred Parisian who watched sobbing the fire of Notre Dame.

Just wanted to let you know the stained glass was spared by the fire (as you can see from this picture taken after the disaster).

But now that I am here, I realise that you would make a perfect gargoyle. pic.twitter.com/fROPvuZiqQ — Sandrine Chouard (@ChouardSandrine) April 17, 2019

Then there were the callbacks to and laments over Cruz's hanging on to defeat Beto O'Rourke in their tight 2018 U.S. election.

Texas, you could have had Beto. Instead... — VLR2 (@Vlr2Roof) April 17, 2019

Public sentiment against Cruz and his tweet were perhaps best summed up by celebrity chef Tom Woodbury, who took the high road, and Twitter user @treasonstickers, who wished something Cruz's critics have been wishing for years.

Senator Cruz, this is in incredibly poor taste. — Chef Tom Woodbury (@TheRealChefTom) April 17, 2019