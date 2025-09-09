 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Drafting New THC Regulations | Dallas Observer
Abbott Expected to Raise THC Purchasing Age to 21 Soon

Instead of an outright THC ban, an executive order that outlines the governor’s approach to THC is on its way.
September 9, 2025
Image: New rules could soon be in place for THC customers in Texas.
New rules could soon be in place for THC customers in Texas. Christopher Durbin
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to issue an executive order that outlines new parameters for THC regulations soon, the Texas Tribune reports.

Among the most significant changes is a new requirement that anyone purchasing a THC product be 21 years of age or older. While many retailers across the state have instituted their own age requirements for purchases, Texas does not currently have a legal age for purchasing THC products such as Delta-8 and Delta-9.

According to sources close to the governor’s office, other expected changes to the THC industry will include mandated ID checking for sales, distance requirements between shops and schools, stricter labeling requirements, testing products for THC content and stiffer fees for businesses. The proposals have not been finalized yet and could change, the sources said.

The approach is similar to how Texas regulates alcohol sales, an idea Abbott proposed in June after vetoing an all-out ban on the products.

“Legislators could consider a structure similar to the way alcohol is regulated, with strict enforcement by an agency like the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission,” Abbott said.

The anticipated executive order comes after a legislative session and two special sessions where Abbott’s No. 2, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, vowed to wipe THC products off the shelves completely. Patrick told reporters that there had never been an issue at the state capitol more important to him than a THC ban, but at the end of the second special session last week, he admitted that the State Senate and Abbott were at an impasse on how to move forward with the ban.

Legislators did succeed in passing a law that went into effect Sept. 1, which bans the manufacturing, selling and advertising of disposable vape pens and e-cigarettes, including those that contain nicotine or legal amounts of THC. 
Image: Emma Ruby
Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University's student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke's 2022 Final Four loss.
