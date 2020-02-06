 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Sen. John Cornyn speaks at CPAC in 2014.
Sen. John Cornyn speaks at CPAC in 2014.
Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons

Texas Republicans End Impeachment Exactly Where They Started

Stephen Young | February 6, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

In Texas, at least, impeachment didn't mean a damn thing.

Wednesday, three weeks after Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz were sworn in for the trial of President Donald Trump, both Texas representatives voted to acquit the president on both articles of impeachment with which Trump was charged — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

As things wound down, they couldn't even muster the minimal courage of colleagues like Marco Rubio and Lamar Alexander, who said Trump's actions were wrong but didn't rise to the level of impeachment. The verdict was not a time for reflection, but for gloating.  

Related Stories

As he did before the trial began, Cruz filmed a selfie video on the Capitol's private subway system, celebrating the end of the "partisan" impeachment process.

Thanks to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a bipartisan group of senators voted to remove the president from office. Only Republicans voted to let Trump keep his job.

Cruz also took another opportunity to pimp his impeachment podcast "Verdict."

Cornyn, the Texas senator who actually has to face voters in November, called the trial "transparent, impartial and fair," despite the fact that he and every other Republican not named Romney decided to acquit the president before hearing any new evidence.

Dallas state Sen. Royce West, who's running to replace Cornyn, said he would have voted to convict Trump.

"The Constitution is sacred. No matter if you are a Republican or a Democrat, the Constitution is the common ground that binds us together. I won’t trample on the Constitution when I’m in the U.S. Senate. I will respect the Constitution regardless of what party is in charge, or who is president," West said in a statement. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >