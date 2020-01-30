 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is too cool to care whether the president did anything wrong.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is too cool to care whether the president did anything wrong.
Gage Skidmore

Cruz on Impeachment: What If Obama?

Stephen Young | January 30, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Over the last two weeks, the saving grace of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial has been that the senators hearing the case have, at least in the Senate chamber, had to shut up. Sure, you could get your fill of their self-aggrandizing meanderings from the mics ready to catch their every word in the Capitol's hallways, but you could watch the actual trial feed without being accosted by the thoughts or ideas of Lindsey Graham, Chuck Schumer and especially, especially, Ted Cruz.

That ended Wednesday. With opening arguments in the trial done and dusted, the trial's jurors, your senators, got to begin asking questions of the House's impeachment managers and the president's legal team. Some of the questions, like those submitted by Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, showed that the senator in question cared about the process and, at least, the appearance that they hadn't made up their minds.

Related Stories

Then there was Ted Cruz. Cruz used his first question to throw up his hands about whether Trump abused his office when he allegedly withheld aid from Ukraine in hopes that their government would announce an investigation of Hunter Biden, the son of one of his chief political rivals.

Two weeks ago, as Vox pointed out Wednesday, Cruz said that any allegations that the president entangled himself in a quid pro quo were hearsay. Now, Cruz doesn't seem to think it matters at all whether the president threatened to withhold foreign aid in an attempt to influence the 2020 presidential election.

As lame as that question might have been, Cruz's second question was even lamer. What about President Obama?, Cruz wondered.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, one of the House's impeachment managers, lit into the question.

“Would it have been impeachable if Barack Obama had tried to get Medvedev to do an investigation of Mitt Romney, whether it was justified or unjustified? The reality is, for a president to withhold military aid from an ally or in the hypothetical to withhold it to benefit an adversary, to target their political opponent, is wrong and corrupt, period. End of story,” Schiff said.

Cruz used his third question to allege a conspiracy involving the whistleblower who first made public Trump's alleged impropriety with regard to Ukraine.

All of this from a man who purports to be one of the most intellectually rigorous members of the Senate.

If you can stand it, the Senate's question time continues Thursday and Friday. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >