These Were the Worst Tornadoes In Dallas History

For some, living within Tornado Alley is nothing more than a burden that manifests in the Purge-like tester sirens that ring out on the first Wednesday of every month. For others, particularly those in the especially flat prairies, Spring is a time to keep one eye locked on any suspicious clouds in the sky.

If this week has been any indication, the peak of tornado season is nigh upon us. A powerful EF3 tornado tore through Mineral Wells on April 28, leaving a wide path of destruction thanks to winds exceeding 100 mph that flattened buildings and ripped roofs from homes, scattering debris across streets and properties. Officials declared a local disaster, imposed a curfew, and began cleanup as emergency crews navigated blocked roads and downed power lines.

Of course, tornadoes do occasionally hit Dallas, and some have caused immense damage, including many deaths. Here’s a list of the five worst twisters to hit Dallas County:

1. May 9, 1927 Nearly a hundred years ago, a day-long tornado ripped through the Southeastern United States. Two separate twisters hit Garland before completely wiping out the small town of Nevada. “A pile of splintered ruins tonight is what yesterday was the town of Nevada,” reported the Associated Press. In total, the National Weather Service (NWS) estimates 15 people in Dallas County and 19 in Collin County died in the deadliest tornado storm to ever hit North Texas.

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2. April 2, 1957 To this day, the 1957 tornado remains the most destructive and noteworthy to touch Dallas city limits. The twister traveled 16 miles between Oak Cliff and West Dallas in about 40 minutes, killing 10, injuring 200, and leaving 500 Dallasites homeless. At the time, property losses were estimated to be $4 million. Storm sirens were not installed in Dallas until 1959, and many residents had no idea the tornado was coming, and didn’t receive nearly enough attention, according to a story from the Observer. “There’s no memorial; nothing commemorating the 10 people that died,” Mark Doty, a Dallas historian, said to the Observer. “I think that’s kind of sad, because if you read through the accounts. … I mean, three children from one family were killed.”

3. December 26, 2015 An extremely rare winter tornado hit Garland the day after Christmas just ten years ago. There were 10 recorded deaths in the tragedy. It is the deadliest tornado to hit Dallas County in the last 50 years.

@NWSFortWorth just confirmed 10th tornado on 12/26. Brings 2015 to 74…most tornadoes NTX has ever seen in a year: pic.twitter.com/wMnfRjJ0rI — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) December 30, 2015

4. July 30, 1933 This tornado didn’t move very far, only about two miles, but it created $500,000 worth of damage at the time and killed 4 people in Oak Cliff. The unexpected tornado came after the end of tornado season, in the driest part of the Texas summer.

5. April 25, 1994 In the mid-’90s, a strong tornado hit Lancaster on the far south side of Dallas County. The tornado caused three deaths and destroyed roughly 80% of Lancaster’s downtown center.