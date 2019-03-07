Why the Rangers Just Made a Seemingly Weird Move for a Rebuilding Team

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels seems to be trying to do two things at once. He's trying to rebuild a major league roster and farm system that desperately need it, that's his first priority, but he's also trying to do so without completely ruining his team's on-field product for four or five seasons, as other teams, most notably the Astros, have done in recent years.

The Rangers aren't going to win 90 games, but Daniels is doing his best to make sure they don't lose 90, which partly explains his most recent move.

Wednesday, Daniels handed relief pitcher Jose Leclerc a contract extension that's going to end up being worth between $14 million and $26.25 million, depending on whether the Rangers elect to pick up two team options at the end of the deal. Based on last season, Leclerc deserves his new contract.