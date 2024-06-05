 This Is Dallas-Fort Worth's Sixth Wettest Year to Date | Dallas Observer
It's Raining, It's Pouring: This Is DFW's Sixth-Wettest Year Ever

We wanna know, have you ever seen the rain? If you live in Dallas-Fort Worth, you certainly have in recent days. And we're not done with it.
June 5, 2024
There will be a 20% chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
In recent days, North Texas has been rocked by heavy storms. Some have spawned tornadoes, gusty winds and teeming rainfall, causing floods and damage to houses, trees and local infrastructure. Data suggests that we are on track to have a rainier year than 2023.

So far this year (not including June), the Dallas-Fort Worth area has received just over 25 inches of precipitation, according to National Weather Service data. In all of last year, 29.31 inches fell in DFW. But, we’re still unlikely to surpass the 50.49 inches that landed on North Texas in 1957, so there's that. Annual precipitation ranges between less than 20 inches to more than 50 inches in Texas.

The first few days of June saw about 2.43 inches of precipitation.

According to WFAA’s Pete Delkus, this is the sixth-wettest year to date in DFW. “There are 39 years on record where for the entire year those years didn’t see as much rain as we’ve seen so far this year,” Delkus said in a post on X. “Yep, it has been wet.”


There was certainly a lot of rain last month, but believe it or not, it wasn't the rainiest May by a long shot, according to NBCDFW. There were 21 rainy days in May, with two of the wettest days hitting the region late in the month. Rainfall was 1.91 inches on May 28 and 1.28 inches on May 30. In total, about 7.8 inches of rain fell on DFW last month. This May didn’t set a record for rain, but the area received more than it usually does during the month. There’s typically about 4.63 inches of rain in May in DFW.

The precipitation in Texas varies so much that it’s not easy to predict how much we’ll see in the months ahead. Last year, the rain seemed to dissipate a bit between June and September, when North Texas received only about 2 inches of precipitation. It then picked back up in October, a month with 9.63 inches of precipitation.

Now, hotter weather and more rain could be around the corner. According to the National Weather Service, the high temperatures in the next few days will range between 93 and 95 degrees. “Rain chances will diminish toward the second half of the week with our area's first rain-free day in a while expected Thursday,” the National Weather Service wrote in a post on X. “However, we will see low, isolated chances for thunderstorms return over the weekend. Otherwise, expect afternoon highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.”

By no means is the region out of trouble. Damaging winds, hail and flooding will be the main weather threats to North Texas over the next few days. “Have multiple ways to receive warnings, and don't drive through flooded roads,” the National Weather Service said on X.

There were local flash flood warnings on Wednesday morning, but the rest of the day should be dry in North Texas. However, if you see a flooded road, the National Weather Service says to “Turn around, don’t drown.”
