Rangers Monday Game Cancelled After Angels Pitcher Dies In Arlington

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died in Southlake today, the team announced Monday afternoon. The Rangers and Angels series opener, slated for tonight at 7:05, has been cancelled.

"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas," the Angels said in a statement. "Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

Skaggs, 27, made his major league debut for the Diamondbacks in 2012 and started a career high 24 games for the Angels in 2018. Through 15 starts in 2019, he was 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA.

The Rangers issued the following statement about Skaggs death:

"The Texas Rangers organizations wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss," the team said in statement. "The thoughts and prayers of every member of the the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization in this difficult time."

Southlake police went to the Hilton after getting a call about an unconscious man in one of the hotel's rooms. They found Skaggs dead at the scene. Police do not suspected foul play, SPD said in a statement.

Monday's scheduled game will be made up at a yet to be determined date.