Arrest Warrant Issued for Dallas City Council Member Kevin Felder

Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder late Monday morning, almost two weeks after the council member allegedly hit an 18-year-old scooter rider in South Dallas.

District Judge Tammy Kemp's office confirmed to the Observer that the judge signed the warrant but couldn't provide further details until DPD officers returned it, which they had not done as of Monday afternoon. According to WFAA, which broke news of the warrant, Felder is wanted for leaving the scene of accident.