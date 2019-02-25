 


District 7 Council member Kevin Felder.
District 7 Council member Kevin Felder.
dallascityhall.com

Arrest Warrant Issued for Dallas City Council Member Kevin Felder

Stephen Young | February 25, 2019 | 4:51pm
Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder late Monday morning, almost two weeks after the council member allegedly hit an 18-year-old scooter rider in South Dallas.

District Judge Tammy Kemp's office confirmed to the Observer that the judge signed the warrant but couldn't provide further details until DPD officers returned it, which they had not done as of Monday afternoon. According to WFAA, which broke news of the warrant, Felder is wanted for leaving the scene of accident.

Felder's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but did tweet his frustration with the police department failing to give him a heads-up about seeking a warrant for his client. 

Schulte has previously denied Felder hit anyone.

Felder left City Hall Monday without commenting to a pack of TV cameramen and reporters who'd staked out the building's garage. At one point, he brushed away a microphone, causing a cameraman from KXAS to fall over. 

Contrary to the above tweet, the cameraman is not going to file assault charges against Felder. He spoke with police, KXAS news director John Stone told the Observer, and elected not to press charges. 

Felder, who first won election to the council in 2017, is facing eight opponents in his bid for re-election, among them Tiffinni Young, the incumbent he defeated two years ago.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

