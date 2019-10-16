Video: Street Racers Shut Down Woodall Rodgers to Do Doughnuts

It'd been too long, we guess, since anyone had done anything truly stupid on the freeways that surround and knife through downtown Dallas.

About 6 p.m. Saturday, according to media reports, a caravan of street racers stopped traffic on Woodall Rodgers Freeway just before the Klyde Warren Park underpass. They weren't protesting or doing anything remotely worthwhile. Nope, the group was just making sure their buddy could do some doughnuts and burn-outs under the park.

About as dumb, but not nearly as chill as the guy who took his Lime scooter for a ride on I-35.

Police tried to nab the highway-stopping ruffians, but were unsuccessful, the Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Morning News.

“Dallas officers did respond to the location,” Sgt. Warren Mitchell said, "but all freeway blockages and stunts were cleared by the time the officers arrived."

Officers are trying to identify those involved from video of the incident.