Watch: Lime Scooter Rider on I-35 Is Too Brave for His Own Good

Count this among the many, many times when discretion would've been the better part of valor.

At about five minutes to 9 a.m. Monday, according to the time stamp on a dash cam video uploaded to YouTube, commuters heading north out of downtown Dallas on I-35 saw something they had to have thought was a hallucination.

Starting in the left lane, a Lime scooter rider appears on the freeway, despite a Texas law that requires scooters to stick to roads with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or under. He's riding confidently without a helmet, switching multiple lanes in an attempt, apparently, to make a right exit.

The guys filming the video react as anyone would.

"Bro, what are you doing," one of them says. "That is the most wild thing I've ever seen."

The Observer's been to one world's fair, a picnic and a rodeo, and we have to agree.