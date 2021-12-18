With a Cold Front Hitting Dallas, Winter’s Coming … For Something Like Two Days

That all changed overnight. Friday saw a high of 77, but a cold front struck Dallas-Fort Worth, the rain started pouring, and all that warm winter cheer washed away.
WFAA weather oracle Pete Delkus, who may or may not control Mother Nature’s temperament, tweeted on Friday, “If you’ve been wanting cooler temps, you’ll get them this weekend.”
Saturday is expected to drop down to a low of 48. “Overall severe threat is low,” Delkus said of possible mayhem, “but can't rule out some storms with wind or hail.”
While some spotty showers or storms are possible today (Friday) mainly north of DFW, rain is much more likely overnight into early Saturday. Storms arrive in DFW around 2-4am. Overall severe threat is low, but can't rule out some storms with wind or hail. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/J97PDu6Flf— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) December 17, 2021
On Sunday, though, you might want to consider driving down to your storage unit and digging out that jacket you wear once every few years (or when the power grid fails): It could plunge to as low as 34.
So, yeah, cooler temps – you’ve got ‘em. But it could be worse. A storm was brewing Friday in the Wichita Falls area that was expected to produce quarter-size hail and winds hammering at 60 mph.
But let’s say winter chills aren’t your bag. In that case, you’re in luck. Next week, the temperatures will gradually climb back up. By the time Christmas Day arrives, the high will be all the way up at 78, according to Weather Underground.
As Pete Delkus said Friday, this weekend will be “feeling more like Christmas,” but Christmas itself will be “feeling not more like Christmas.”
Of course, we live in Texas, and all that could change. Who knows? (Well, Pete Delkus might, but if he does, he’s not letting the cat out of the bag.)
If you're worried about a real cold snap, that's not on us yet. Maybe in February. And in any case, why would you worry? State lawmakers have entirely renovated, refitted and winterized our power grid [editor's note: They have done no such thing].