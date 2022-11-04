Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

225 BBQ Finds New Digs at Maverick's in Arlington

November 4, 2022 5:00AM

Tapatio ramen made with a consomme, then topped with brisket, onions, cilantro and lime.
Tapatio ramen made with a consomme, then topped with brisket, onions, cilantro and lime. Lauren Drewes Daniels
225 BBQ has found a new home. After years of serving brisket tacos and cherry bombs from a food trailer, the business now has a full commercial kitchen and has even pulled out the nice dishware.

Last year 225 BBQ, which made its home adjacent to Divison Brewing in Arlington, was on Texas Monthly’s 50 honorable mentions list. Fans will be relieved to learn that they won’t have to travel far to continue their habit. 225 BBQ has moved only about 100 yards down the street to Maverick’s, a longtime local watering hole. The bar was originally on Cooper Street near the University of Texas at Arlington, whose mascot is the Mavericks — hence, the name. Maverick's relocated to this site on Main Street a few years ago.
click to enlarge
Order barbecue at the end of the bar closest to the door.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Both the bar and barbecue joint maintain their own businesses — Maverick's is "now serving" 225 BBQ. For customers, it’s a win-win. Instead of waiting outside after ordering, there's a full dining room and bar.

This proved to be a welcome change when we visited on a recent rainy and chilly Saturday. The line to order barbecue forms at the end of the bar closest to the door. After ordering, we waited maybe 15 minutes for our food, which was brought to our table.

We started with the brisket ramen, a kaleidoscope of cultures in a bowl. The old plastic containers have been replaced with large ceramic bowls, which makes for a great presentation of the dish. Ramirez uses Tapatío instant ramen but makes the consomme from scratch every morning, which serves as the base here. He says he throws in the Tapatio spice packet that comes with it for a pop of flavor. All of this is served with a big scoop of finely minced chopped brisket, cilantro, onions, limes and a few slices of radish.
click to enlarge
Two-meat plate with brisket and pork belly.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We also got a two-meat place with a hot honey-glazed pork belly, which was some kind of dark magic. For our second meat, we chose brisket, with an on-point crunchy bark over a thin layer of fat and tender meat. We've long liked 225's elotes, so we got an order of that along with a potato salad (with a mustard base). It all made for a memorable meal.

While we ate, we watched college football. We weren't drinking booze and despite being a "bar," the place channels more of a restaurant vibe, during the day at least, with many families huddled around tables.

Ramirez says he'll still use his trailer, especially to return to a spot in Balch Springs he's frequented for years.

225 BBQ is serving from noon to 7 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. And in case you head over before a Cowboys game, there's a shuttle to AT&T Stadium.

225 BBQ at Maverick's Bar and Grill, 601 E. Main St., Arlington. Noon – 7 p.m. Thursday – Sunday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation