3 Things to Drink This Week: Oct. 8, 2020

TO-GO

La Viuda Negra, the agave spirit haven hidden in a faux bridal shop, is giving us all a chance to enjoy its amazing cocktails in the comfort of our own homes. While their entire menu is available to be taken to-go, I'd recommend the el Peje, a slant on a margarita with a hint of spice. Just make sure they send you home with a little side of their fried crickets to add a little texture to your happy hour.

El Peje ($13): El Tesoro tequila, orange liqueur, cucumber, serrano pepper syrup, lime



La Viuda Negra, 2513 N. Fitzhugh Ave. (East Dallas). (Customers must order food to purchase alcohol for takeout.)

Sachet's La Sirena. Kevin Marple

TO STAY

Oak Lawn eatery Sachet, known for its delicious Mediterranean-style small bites, is giving us something else to snack on while we dine in with them: a cocktail made with housemade goodies such as Earl Grey-infused syrup and Sachet's own tonic water. La Sirena is a wonderfully complicated cocktail that just seems to work. You'll want to sip this slowly, which will give you the chance to order another round of the beet hummus.

La Sirena ($12): Rosemary-infused Zephyr Black gin, dry vermouth, cherry liqueur, Earl Grey syrup, rhubarb bitters, housemade tonic water

Sachet, 4270 Oak Lawn Ave.(Oak Lawn).

EXPAND Midnight Rambler is welcoming guests to book the bar for a private cocktail class. Courtesy of Midnight Rambler

TO MAKE

Our favorite underground downtown bar, Midnight Rambler, is slowly reopening ... and giving you the chance to have the whole place to yourself. They just released tickets to cocktail classes where you and up to nine of your friends can take over the intimate bar to learn how to make a few of their favorite classic cocktails. Book a time slot, and they'll teach you how to make three cocktails and give you time to enjoy them with some small bites.

Book your own private class for up to 10 people for $648. (Tax, gratuity, and valet included.)

Midnight Rambler (inside The Joule), 1530 Main St. (downtown).