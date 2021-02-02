Restaurant Group Teams Up With Food Bank for Big Game Day and More Pizza News

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Super Bowl Sunday is next weekend, so it's a pretty safe bet that hungry Dallas football fans will chow down on a few tons of pizza during the game. Of course, you don't need a championship as an excuse to eat pizza (or maybe you want to start munching earlier in the week to get in shape for the big day. However you slice it, local pie-makers have you covered.

Big Game Meat and Cheese Tray Benefits North Texas Food Bank

Frisco-based 33 Restaurant Group is launching a Feed Your Neighbor campaign with a meat and cheese tray for Super Bowl Sunday at all of its restaurants. For each tray sold, the restaurant group will donate an equivalent amount in perishable goods to the North Texas Food Bank.

Each Big Game Meat and Cheese Tray sells for $60 and feeds up to 15 people. Order by Feb. 4 for Super Bowl Sunday pickup at Cadillac Pizza Pub or The Yard in McKinney, Taverna Rossa Craft Pizza and Beer in Plano and Southlake, Union Bear Brewing Co. in Plano and Heritage Pizza and Taproom in The Colony.

The restaurants will also sell the trays in-store, and each will offer an additional signature item benefiting the community.

Fireside Pies Bingo Game

Fireside Pies has launched a monthlong bingo game at all of its Dallas-Fort Worth locations. Diners get stamps on the squares for purchases and social media activities, and players who make a bingo win a free pizza.

Players who black out the whole card win a pizza bundle and an entry into a drawing for a $500 gift card. Visit your local Fireside Pies to pick up a bingo card.

Pizza Leila Now Offering Weekday Dine-in and Patio Dining

Downtown ghost kitchen Pizza Leila’s square-sliced, Sicilian-style pizza is now available for daytime indoor and patio dining at Sloane’s Corner on weekdays, with special hours and savings on Mondays.

Dine on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and get 50% off featured weekly bottles of wine when you purchase a whole pizza. Dine-in hours for Tuesday through Friday are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Takeout and delivery within 5 miles are still available noon-8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Serious Pizza Is Opening Soon, Seriously

It’s been a long time coming, but the opening of the bigger and better Serious Pizza may really be imminent this time. Recent comments on Facebook and Instagram posts have them responding playfully to how desperately the bathrooms needed to be remodeled and teasing an opening date of “early February.”

National Pizza Day is Next Tuesday

Save the date for National Pizza Day on Feb. 9. We’ll have a list of great Dallas pizza spots on Monday.