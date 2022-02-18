Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

A Look at FC Dallas' New Concessions: Ultimate Tachos, Firecracker Chicken and a Rex-Mex Dog

February 18, 2022 4:00AM

Firecracker chicken
Firecracker chicken FC Dallas
FC Dallas is kicking off its 27th season in the MLS, and the club is offering some new fare for fans dining in Toyota Stadium, including a monster taco, jalapeño pimento cheeseburger, ultimate tachos, a roasted veggie wrap, Rex-Mex Dog and more.

“We are continually listening to fans and developing new ideas based on their feedback," chef Rex Turner of Legends Hospitality said in a statement. "These new selections have the freshness we are known for, spice and super-satisfying combinations that innovate classic match day fan faves.”

The concession stand Vaqueros has a new monster taco, a crispy 12-inch flour tortilla filled with shredded barbacoa, cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce. They'll also have a fruit cup with diced pineapple, mango, jicama and watermelon, seasoned with Tajin and lime juice.
click to enlarge Monster taco - FC DALLAS
Monster taco
FC Dallas

Concessionaire Bent Buckle will have the firecracker chicken on a stick and ultimate tachos. The firecracker chicken on a stick is chicken breast stuffed with smoked cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño wrapped in bacon, seasoned with Casa M Free Range Chicken Spice, then slow-smoked over Texas oak (and surprisingly gluten-free).
click to enlarge Tachos, tater tot nachos - FC DALLAS
Tachos, tater tot nachos
FC Dallas

Ultimate tachos (a combination of nachos and tater tots) comes with crispy tater tots, jalapeño and cheddar sausage and pulled pork, seasoned with Casa M Whole Hog Spice, chipotle queso, shredded cheddar, jalapeño ranch and chives.

click to enlarge Firecracker chicken - FC DALLAS
Firecracker chicken
FC Dallas

Burgers and More and Chef’s Kitchen is where you’ll find the new burgers (and more) on offer from the Legends team. The jalapeño pimento cheeseburger and FCD black bean burger are definitely worth checking, especially the latter if you’re vegetarian.

click to enlarge Jalapeño pimento burger - FC DALLAS
Jalapeño pimento burger
FC Dallas

Finally, at the Winner’s Club, the Legends team crafted the Rex-Mex Dog. It's served with an all-beef hot dog, white queso, chorizo, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, fresh jalapeño, crushed Doritos and hot sauce.
click to enlarge Rex Mex dog - FC DALLAS
Rex Mex dog
FC Dallas

Additionally, Bud Light Next and Dos Equis Lime and Salt are the two newest items beverage offerings at Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas kicks off the 2022 MLS regular season campaign at home against Toronto FC on Feb. 26 at 4:30 PM.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chance Townsend is the Dallas Observer's food intern for spring 2022. He's a grad student at UNT, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. If he's not writing about food then he's probably in the kitchen cooking it.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation