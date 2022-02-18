A Look at FC Dallas' New Concessions: Ultimate Tachos, Firecracker Chicken and a Rex-Mex Dog

click to enlarge Monster taco FC Dallas

Tachos, tater tot nachos FC Dallas

Firecracker chicken FC Dallas

Jalapeño pimento burger FC Dallas

click to enlarge Rex Mex dog FC Dallas

FC Dallas is kicking off its 27th season in the MLS, and the club is offering some new fare for fans dining in Toyota Stadium, including a monster taco, jalapeño pimento cheeseburger, ultimate tachos, a roasted veggie wrap, Rex-Mex Dog and more.“We are continually listening to fans and developing new ideas based on their feedback," chef Rex Turner of Legends Hospitality said in a statement. "These new selections have the freshness we are known for, spice and super-satisfying combinations that innovate classic match day fan faves.”The concession stand Vaqueros has a new monster taco, a crispy 12-inch flour tortilla filled with shredded barbacoa, cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce. They'll also have a fruit cup with diced pineapple, mango, jicama and watermelon, seasoned with Tajin and lime juice.Concessionaire Bent Buckle will have the firecracker chicken on a stick and ultimate tachos. The firecracker chicken on a stick is chicken breast stuffed with smoked cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño wrapped in bacon, seasoned with Casa M Free Range Chicken Spice, then slow-smoked over Texas oak (and surprisingly gluten-free).Ultimate tachos (a combination of nachos and tater tots) comes with crispy tater tots, jalapeño and cheddar sausage and pulled pork, seasoned with Casa M Whole Hog Spice, chipotle queso, shredded cheddar, jalapeño ranch and chives.Burgers and More and Chef’s Kitchen is where you’ll find the new burgers (and more) on offer from the Legends team. The jalapeño pimento cheeseburger and FCD black bean burger are definitely worth checking, especially the latter if you’re vegetarian.Finally, at the Winner’s Club, the Legends team crafted the Rex-Mex Dog. It's served with an all-beef hot dog, white queso, chorizo, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, fresh jalapeño, crushed Doritos and hot sauce.Additionally, Bud Light Next and Dos Equis Lime and Salt are the two newest items beverage offerings at Toyota Stadium.FC Dallas kicks off the 2022 MLS regular season campaign at home against Toronto FC on Feb. 26 at 4:30 PM.