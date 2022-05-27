Support Us

A Look at The New Fred's Texas Cafe in Fort Worth

May 27, 2022 4:00AM

The queso burgers comes with mixed cheese and queso blanco, tortilla strips, guacamole, fried jalapeños, two onion rings, crema and cilantro.
The queso burgers comes with mixed cheese and queso blanco, tortilla strips, guacamole, fried jalapeños, two onion rings, crema and cilantro. Courtesy of Holland Sanders
After more than four decades of serving wonderfully messy burgers in the West 7th neighborhood of Fort Worth, Fred's Texas Cafe has found a new home just a few miles away from the original. The new spot at 7101 Camp Bowie West officially opened last weekend.

After the original Fred's opened in 1978, they watched the neighborhood around them flourish. Last year they sold the building and headed west to a bigger space. The new location has a large indoor dining area, a stage for live music and an extended patio with glass garage doors that can be opened on nice days.

Plus, there's much more parking space (something that was slim pickings at the original spot).

Co-owners Terry Chandler and Quincy Wallace made sure to impart a bit of the old space into the new; they trucked over decor from the original location to the new space, including the hallmark truck out front.

The menu will remain the same, but they're also bringing back seasonal and specialty menu items. We have some images of the new space, and food, in case you need inspiration to head west soon.

Fred's still has a second location at 2730 Western Center in Fort Worth.
click to enlarge CEO Quincy Wallace (right) with chef Fabian Alvarado (center) serve from their new kitchen. - COURTESY OF HOLLAND SANDERS
CEO Quincy Wallace (right) with chef Fabian Alvarado (center) serve from their new kitchen.
Courtesy of Holland Sanders
click to enlarge The old truck is at the new location. - COURTESY OF HOLLAND SANDERS
The old truck is at the new location.
Courtesy of Holland Sanders
click to enlarge Chicken-fried steak - COURTESY OF HOLLAND SANDERS
Chicken-fried steak
Courtesy of Holland Sanders
click to enlarge The new space has a large dining room and a lot more parking. - COURTESY OF HOLLAND SANDERS
The new space has a large dining room and a lot more parking.
Courtesy of Holland Sanders
click to enlarge New dining room at Fred's Texas Cafe. - COURTESY OF HOLLAND SANDERS
New dining room at Fred's Texas Cafe.
Courtesy of Holland Sanders
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
