A Look at The New Fred's Texas Cafe in Fort Worth

After more than four decades of serving wonderfully messy burgers in the West 7th neighborhood of Fort Worth, Fred's Texas Cafe has found a new home just a few miles away from the original. The new spot at 7101 Camp Bowie West officially opened last weekend.
After the original Fred's opened in 1978, they watched the neighborhood around them flourish. Last year they sold the building and headed west to a bigger space. The new location has a large indoor dining area, a stage for live music and an extended patio with glass garage doors that can be opened on nice days.
Plus, there's much more parking space (something that was slim pickings at the original spot).
Co-owners Terry Chandler and Quincy Wallace made sure to impart a bit of the old space into the new; they trucked over decor from the original location to the new space, including the hallmark truck out front.
The menu will remain the same, but they're also bringing back seasonal and specialty menu items. We have some images of the new space, and food, in case you need inspiration to head west soon.
Fred's still has a second location at 2730 Western Center in Fort Worth.