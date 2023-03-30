The Texas Rangers' New Menu Isn't All Just State Fair Items on Steroids

click to enlarge The brisket croissant with a swizzle of barbecue sauce. Danny Gallagher

The Rangers unveiled the new menu at Globe Life Park just in time for opening day. The new items cover just about every area of sports concessions and a few more that you wouldn't expect to see in a place known for hot dogs and cheese nachos served in nuked pudding cups.Some of the additions include signature dishes from local restaurants as part of the park's Arlington Eats program and a new, high-tech way to pick up food and drinks. Amazon's new Express Grills, located in sections 108 and 124, are cashless retail kiosks that track what you get and then charge you when you leave. Enter your credit or debit card and register your palm print, get what you want, then hit the road. It's that simple, if not creepy.Some of the new items range from crazy to surprising. Let's start with the former, the craziest of which is a 2-foot-long chili cheeseburger called The Boomstick Burger that costs more than $35. There is enough food for about five people here, and while the meat is a bit dry, it's slathered in chili and melted cheese, along with onion rings and jalapeños, so who can tell really?Save room for the brisket croissant, Texas' answer to the cronut. It's exactly what it sounds like; a warm, flaky croissant with a layer of brisket and a swizzle of barbecue sauce over the top. The brisket is tender and chewy with little bits of burnt ends, and even if the croissant and meat are unhealthy as a pair, it's sensibly portioned.Swinging to the other side of the taste spectrum, the Flamin Hot Cheetos pretzel is not flaming or even hot by any stretch. It's just salty and vinegary Styrofoam covered in cheese powder. So putting it on a ballpark pretzel doesn't make it better.The surprising item both by its presence and taste is the portobello mushroom, lettuce and tomato sandwich or the PLT. It's always nice to see a nonstarchy vegetable at a ballpark. The PLT is served on two slices of sourdough bread, and the mushroom itself is a little oily but had a great, hearty flavor that pairs well with lettuce and tomato. It's very filling and satisfying for both omni- and herbivores.The pizza dog is just what it sounds like: a hot dog with pizza stuff on top of it. Presumably, it's for the fan who can't decide between pizza and hot dogs but also doesn't want to pay for two items. There's nothing to really unpack here, but if they'd put out some red pepper flakes on the condiment cart it'd be a winner.The same goes for the corn ribs. These are just rows of corn cut from the cob so you can eat them like ribs and are good even if they could use a little more seasoning. They have a weird feel on the cob side.Be sure to find the Arlington Eats section. Not only will you be supporting a local business but you'll also get some of the best food in the city. The birria tacos from Hurtado Barbecue are a must. Tender meat is packed into a tortilla and cooked on the grill. There's also a smoked elote, a cup of corn covered with brisket, cotija and hot sauce.