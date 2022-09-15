Big Events in North Texas This Week: Addison Oktoberfest and GrapeFest, Plus a Pig Roast

We have some big players competing for your time and next belt notch. Both Addison Oktoberfest and GrapeFest are this weekend, plus Taste of Oak Cliff.
El Grito — Mexican Independence Day Celebration
Yellow Rosa, 2901 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15 – 16
Yellow Rosa in Deep Ellum is celebrating Mexican Independence Day, which is Friday, with two days of fun and a special dinner menu: chiles en nogada (stuffed poblanos in a walnut cream sauce). Festivities include a tequila-filled pinata and an el grito battle cry at 11 p.m. Thursday. Mariachi Magnifico will play from 7 to 11 p.m. Then go back on Friday for three rounds of lotería (we love lotería) for $5 per card. You could win a $200 American Express gift card, a bottle of Avion 44 tequila or Una Vida tequila, or a Yellow Rosa T-shirt.
Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle
Thursday – Sunday, Sept. 15 – 18
Guten tag, y'all. Time to shimmy into those lederhosen and get to Addison Oktoberfest. For 35 years this has been North Texas' OG German event. They'll have oompah bands, polka guys, stein holding contests, brats, schnitzels and strudels. On Thursday and Sunday, admission is free; Friday and Saturday it's $10 for ages 10 and up. Get the full line-up and information about parking and special packages on the website.
GrapeFest
Downtown Grapevine
Thursday – Sunday, Sept. 15 – 18GrapeFest is celebrating its 36th year this weekend in historic downtown Grapevine. Sip your way through a menagerie of Texas wines as well as some imports from around the world. Festivities include a grape-stomping contest, a Champagne cork shoot-off and other events. It's also family-friendly, so pack up the kids (we guess). Over the next four days several different tickets, packages and experiences are offered. Visit the website to see what tastes best to you. Single-day tickets are $10.
Taste of Oak Cliff
221 W. 12th St. (Oak Cliff)
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 – 18
The Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce is hosting Taste of Oak Cliff this weekend. From the event page: "This event will showcase our finest restaurants, breweries, shops, as well as artists and is a community event to celebrate our diverse culture." In addition to food vendors, there will be many family-friendly activities, plus a pepper-eating contest with a $100 prize. Get tickets for $20 for either Saturday or Sunday or $35 for both days. Youth tickets are just $13 per day.
Oktoberfest Pig Roast
Manhattan Project Beer Company, 2215 Sulphur St.
3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
This Saturday MP is hosting an Oktoberfest pig roast. This particular piggy has been raised on the brewery's spent grain. His name was Oscar, and he loved the color blue. JK. But, he will actually taste like beer because they will baste him in beer. The pig will be ready around 5 p.m., but the beer will flow all day.
20/20/20 Wings
Bonchon in Addison and Frisco
On-Going
The two local Bonchon restaurants are celebrating the company's 20th anniversary with a limited-time 20/20/20 special: get 20 wings for $20 (for their 20th birthday). Bonchon, originally from South Korea, has a full slate of Korean dishes along with their popular double-fried, hand-sauced chicken wings. Great time to give these a try. Reps for the restaurant didn't have an end date for this promotion but assured us it's good for at least a week.
Love Runs Deep Dinner (at The Stoneleigh)
Perle on Maple at The Stoneleigh Hotel, 2927 Maple Ave.
6 – 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21
Deep Ellum Brewing Company is partnering with the iconic Dallas hotel, The Stoneleigh, for a four-course dinner from chef Esayas Estifanos that will include scallops, a harvest salad, coffee-crusted petite filet mignon and a tangerine cake — all paired with DEBC beers. Dinner is $89 per person, and tickets can be bought online.