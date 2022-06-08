Winning the Lotería at Four Corners Brewing

When Four Corners Brewing started in the brewing business in 2012, just a handful of breweries were operating in North Texas. Skip ahead 10 years, and now it's a thriving brewing scene that weighs in with around 100 breweries, and Four Corners had a big hand in that.
Specifically, the founders tackled the city code as it applied to breweries in Dallas. Not very sexy, but certainly necessary.
"We literally opened the code," co-founder George Esquival said recently. "We spent some of our seed money that we could have bought an extra tank with to instead open the city code, to change the code, to define breweries for the city of Dallas. And that was a big bet early."
Esquival and his partner, co-founder Gregg Leftwich, took a gamble, hired a lawyer and went through several rounds with the city. Leftwich's signature is on the actual city code that allows brewing in Dallas.
Did the gamble pay off? By the looks of things, tenfold. They grew out of their initial brewery in Trinty Groves and, in 2017, graduated to their current bigger space in The Cedars that has an 18,000-square-foot production facility and a 10,000-square-foot taproom along with a kitchen and large biergarten in the middle of it all. Four Corners' beers are found in stores, bars and restaurants throughout North Texas.
More important, they've built a community, which might be best demonstrated through lotería.
Four Corners started hosting games in 2017, and they've garnered a devoted following since. Every table in the taproom was taken. Facebook says it starts at 7 p.m., but that's more like a suggestion or goal. The game actually gets going closer to 8 p.m.
The game moves fast once it starts. Squares are called in quickly, and you might have a hard time understanding at first, but it becomes easier as you become more familiar with your card and learn terms like paraguas (umbrella) and escalera (ladder). Photos and numbers help (sometimes). At times everyone yells out together (like when the ladder card is called for some reason) and for another card, everyone toasts.
They have swag bags for the winner of each game. We never won, so can't say what exactly the loot is, but it's along the lines of a T-shirt or koozie. For the final game, the prize was a large tin decorative lotería tabla.
To win you have to yell, "Lotería!" (never "Bingo!"). As the night goes along you'll need to be louder. The emcee checks prospective winning cards, if you actually do win (surprising how many people thought they had won, but didn't) you get booed walking back to your seat.
There are five-minute-ish breaks between games to grab another beer, catch up on the latest gossip or get tacos. It lasts just a couple of hours and makes for a fun Thursday evening.